Silver Ferns Covid-19 media advisory

28 January, 2022

Netball New Zealand Head of High Performance Keir Hansen has confirmed members of the Silver Ferns travelling party, who recently returned from the Netball Quad Series in London, have received positive test results for Covid-19 during their stay in MIQ.

The affected members of the travelling party are being managed in accordance with MIQ procedures and Ministry of Health guidance and being supported by Silver Ferns medical staff.

Every person in the touring party following strict protocols while in London and returned a negative predeparture test prior to their travel back to New Zealand.

To respect the privacy of the wider group Netball NZ will not be releasing any further medical details at this time.

