Iconic Auckland Waterfront Landmark Becomes Pop-up Vaccination Centre

People who live and work in Auckland’s inner city can, from today, walk in to the newest pop-up vaccination centre, The Cloud on Queens Wharf.

The popular multi-purpose venue, which has hosted many concerts, festivals and exhibitions, will operate as a vaccination centre, with the capacity initially to vaccinate around 500 people per day.

The site will open at 11am on weekdays and close at 6.30pm enabling people to come down after work for their vaccinations. It will also open from 9am-4.30pm at weekends. People can walk in at any time during opening hours without a booking.

NRHCC Operations Director Matt Hannant says The Cloud offers a convenient option for city dwellers and their whānau to head along to.

“This new site will help us to respond to the demand for booster doses, following yesterday’s government announcement that people over the age of 18 can now get their booster sooner - after three months.

“The Cloud is also such a central location in the city and will make it much easier for those living and working in the city centre to pop in and get their vaccinations.”

It is the latest pop-up centre to open in the past couple of weeks, alongside the new Eventfinda Stadium drive-through centre on the North Shore, and is part of a nationwide drive to encourage people to get their booster doses. Mt Wellington Vaccination Centre is also now operating as a drive-through, as of Tuesday (February 1).

“The research shows that boosters are particularly important in protecting you and your whānau against Omicron.

“As well as helping to prevent you getting very sick if you do get COVID-19, it also reduces the chances of you catching it and passing it on.

“If you haven’t had your booster yet, I encourage you to come in this weekend and get that extra layer of protection.”

Mr Hannant says parents and caregivers are also encouraged to bring along their tamariki aged 5 to 11 to be immunised too.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says The Cloud’s location will support thousands of residents, workers and visitors in the city centre to get vaccinated and boosted over the coming weeks.

“Ensuring that vaccines are easy to access has played a big part in Auckland achieving one of the highest vaccination rates in the world. That saw us get through Delta with very low levels of transmission, but with the much more transmissible Omicron strain now circulating in the community, it’s critical that every eligible Aucklander gets their booster as soon as possible.”

Whānau can also head along to a number of events happening this Waitangi weekend, which include:

· NRHCC Outreach- North Hub (Campervan) - Fri 4 Feb - Sun 6 Feb, 9am to 3pm, Piringatahi Marae, 19 Luckens Road, West Harbour

· IRA DOT, Turuki Pop up - Drive Through Carpark - Sat 5 Feb, 8am to 4pm, 10 Canning Crescent, Mangere

· 'He Tau Ira' Event, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei (Campervan) - Sat 5 Feb , 9am to 3.30pm, 230 Kupe Street, Ōrākei

· Manurewa Marae Pop up - Walk In - Sun 6 Feb, 10am to 3pm, Volta Park - Volta Place, Clendon Park

· Papakura Marae Pop up - Drive Through - Mon 7 Feb, 10am to 3pm, 29 Hunua Road, Papakura

· Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei (Campervan) - Mon 7 Feb, 9am to 2pm, Reweti Marae

· Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei (Campervan) - Mon 7 Feb, 9.30am to 3pm, Piringatahi Marae, 20 Luckens Road, West Harbour

People can walk in or drive up to all community vaccination centres, and also book in with GPs and pharmacies. There are currently more than 380 vaccinating GPs and pharmacies across the city. Individual bookings will be available at BookMyVaccine.nz, and bookings for two or more members of the whānau can be made by calling 0800 28 29 26.

