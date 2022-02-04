News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Bay To Get Boosted At Drive-through Events

Friday, 4 February 2022, 2:10 pm
Press Release: Bay of Plenty District Health Board

Bay of Plenty health officials are aiming to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates in the district this long weekend. The Bay of Plenty District Health Board is welcoming the public to vaccination drive-through events which will be held at the Tauranga Racecourse and the Whakatāne War Memorial car park over Waitangi weekend.

“Nau mai, haere mai – we’re welcoming all Bay residents to get vaccinated at our drive-throughs this weekend,” invites Bay of Plenty DHB senior responsible officer – COVID-19 Programme Brent Gilbert-De Rios.

“Load up the car with your grandparents, parents and kids. Adults can get boosted and tamariki aged 5 and up vaccinated, all from the comfort of your car. Or if you’re ready for your first or second shot, that’s ka pai too,” says Gilbert-De Rios.

Tauranga’s drive-through event is open this Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 10 am to 3.30 pm, at the Tauranga Racecourse. The Whakatāne drive-through is open Monday from 10 am to 3.30 pm at the Whakatāne War Memorial car park.

“We found during the vaccine rollout in 2021, drive-throughs are a popular and comfortable way for whānau and families to get vaccinated together. We want to make it as easy as possible for everyone to get vaccinated and boosted.”

People aged 18 or older who had their second COVID-19 vaccination on or before 3 November are advised to have their booster dose as soon as possible. The Ministry of Health reports that booster doses lower the chance of getting very sick from COVID-19 and ending up in hospital.

The child (paediatric) formulation of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine is available for tamariki aged 5 to 11 years. The Ministry of Health recommends immunising children aged 5 and older against COVID-19 to keep them safe and to help protect whānau and communities from the virus.

Tauranga COVID-19 vaccination drive-through

Tauranga Racecourse, Cameron Road

Saturday 5, Sunday 6 and Monday 7 February

10 am–3.30 pm

Whakatāne COVID-19 vaccination drive-through

Whakatāne Memorial Hall car park, Short Street

Monday 7 February

10 am–3.30 pm

 

