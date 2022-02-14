News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Do I Need A COVID-19 Test?

Monday, 14 February 2022, 3:35 pm
Press Release: NRHCC

As COVID-19 cases increase and testing centres and laboratories come under pressure, Aucklanders are being asked to follow public health advice on whether they need a test.

The Northern Region Health Coordination (NRHCC) says it’s important testing resources at Community Testing Centres, General Practices, and Urgent Care Clinics are focused on those who need to be tested.

Currently, the only people who need to be tested are those who:

  • have COVID-19 symptoms (e.g. a fever, new or worsening cough, sore or scratchy throat, shortness of breath, sneezing and running nose);
  • are a close contact of someone who has COVID-19;
  • have had a positive Rapid Antigen Test;
  • are required to have a test under a mandatory testing order (e.g. a border or MIQ worker);
  • work directly with COVID-19 patients;
  • are attending a procedure or appointment at a public hospital, and have been asked to get a test; or
  • have been told to get a test by a Health Official

Dr Andrew Old, Chief Clinical Officer for the NRHCC, said: “With the high numbers of daily cases in Auckland we understand that people may be feeling anxious, but we are asking everyone to follow this advice and help us ensure the right people get access to testing. If you have no symptoms of COVID-19 and do not meet any other criteria, you do not need to be tested. In order to manage demand, people who do not meet the criteria may be turned away.

“We are expecting high demand at our 17 community testing centres over the next few days and weeks, so are encouraging anyone coming to be prepared for a wait, for example by bringing food and water, and games or books for children to make the wait easier. You can also speed up the process by bringing ID (one for every person who is being tested) and having your NHI number ready to give to staff.

“We understand that extended waiting times can be frustrating but we ask that you are patient with our testing staff who are working as quickly and as carefully as they can.

“You are also required to stay home until you get a negative result. Although most results are returned within 1-2 days, results can take longer so please be patient. If you have not been notified of your result after 5 days, contact your GP or primary care provider.”

For up-to-date information on community testing centres in Auckland, visit www.covid19testing.nz.For up-to-date info on all testing locations in Auckland, visitwww.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/.

You can also contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from NRHCC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 