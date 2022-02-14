News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Six New Cases In Tairāwhiti Today

Monday, 14 February 2022, 7:53 pm
Press Release: Tairawhiti District Health

There are six new cases of COVID-19 in Tairāwhiti. Three of these cases are household contacts of existing cases and three are under investigation. There are no new locations of interest today.

There is still no evidence of transmission at Gisborne Boys’ High School. An exclusive testing session was held this afternoon for approximately 100 students and 14 teachers. Results are expected back tomorrow and whānau will be advised if their tamariki can return to school.

Anyone in the community with any flu-like symptoms, even a runny nose or cough, should get tested immediately.

Hauora Tairāwhiti chief executive Jim Green says there may be people in the community who are unknowingly spreading the virus.

“We now have a number of cases where we haven’t identified the source of transmission,” said Mr Green.

“It is critical that we scan in wherever possible, use masks, keep our distance from other people and wash hands regularly.

“You may have Omicron and not have any symptoms.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced today that New Zealand will move to Phase Two of the Omicron plan at 11.59pm tomorrow, when the period of home isolation reduces.

In Phase Two rapid antigen testing (RATs) will be used more widely, there will be shorter isolation times, and digital communication with close contacts or contacts comes into play. The isolation period for cases is reduced to 10 days and contacts to 7 days.

“When we see between 1000 and 5000 new cases every day nationally, it is simply too many for public health to manage every single case and track close contacts.

“Now is the time to have an isolation plan for your home, especially if there are pākeke (elderly) who depend on you,” said Mr Green.

Testing continues tomorrow at Watson Park from 9am-midday. You can also get tested at your GP and Te Puia Hospital, but please phone first.

Vaccination and booster clinics are available here: https://bit.ly/3o38iZP

Case Summary January - February 2022 OutbreakUpdate Date/Time: 14/02 7pm
Case NumberDateTestVariantStatus
126/01PCRDeltaRecovered
228/01PCROmicronRecovered
328/01PCROmicronRecovered
428/01PCROmicronRecovered
529/01PCROmicronRecovered
629/01PCROmicronRecovered
730/01PCROmicronRecovered
830/01PCROmicronRecovered
930/01PCROmicronRecovered
101/02PCROmicronRecovered
112/02RAT*UnconfirmedActive
123/02PCRUnconfirmedRecovered
133/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
143/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
153/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
163/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
176/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
189/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
199/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
209/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
219/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
2212/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
2312/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
2412/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
2513/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
2613/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
2713/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
2813/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
2913/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
3014/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
3114/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
3214/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
3314/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
3414/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
3514/02PCRUnconfirmedActive

