Six New Cases In Tairāwhiti Today

There are six new cases of COVID-19 in Tairāwhiti. Three of these cases are household contacts of existing cases and three are under investigation. There are no new locations of interest today.

There is still no evidence of transmission at Gisborne Boys’ High School. An exclusive testing session was held this afternoon for approximately 100 students and 14 teachers. Results are expected back tomorrow and whānau will be advised if their tamariki can return to school.

Anyone in the community with any flu-like symptoms, even a runny nose or cough, should get tested immediately.

Hauora Tairāwhiti chief executive Jim Green says there may be people in the community who are unknowingly spreading the virus.

“We now have a number of cases where we haven’t identified the source of transmission,” said Mr Green.

“It is critical that we scan in wherever possible, use masks, keep our distance from other people and wash hands regularly.

“You may have Omicron and not have any symptoms.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced today that New Zealand will move to Phase Two of the Omicron plan at 11.59pm tomorrow, when the period of home isolation reduces.

In Phase Two rapid antigen testing (RATs) will be used more widely, there will be shorter isolation times, and digital communication with close contacts or contacts comes into play. The isolation period for cases is reduced to 10 days and contacts to 7 days.

“When we see between 1000 and 5000 new cases every day nationally, it is simply too many for public health to manage every single case and track close contacts.

“Now is the time to have an isolation plan for your home, especially if there are pākeke (elderly) who depend on you,” said Mr Green.

Testing continues tomorrow at Watson Park from 9am-midday. You can also get tested at your GP and Te Puia Hospital, but please phone first.

Vaccination and booster clinics are available here: https://bit.ly/3o38iZP

Case Summary January - February 2022 Outbreak Update Date/Time: 14/02 7pm Case Number Date Test Variant Status 1 26/01 PCR Delta Recovered 2 28/01 PCR Omicron Recovered 3 28/01 PCR Omicron Recovered 4 28/01 PCR Omicron Recovered 5 29/01 PCR Omicron Recovered 6 29/01 PCR Omicron Recovered 7 30/01 PCR Omicron Recovered 8 30/01 PCR Omicron Recovered 9 30/01 PCR Omicron Recovered 10 1/02 PCR Omicron Recovered 11 2/02 RAT* Unconfirmed Active 12 3/02 PCR Unconfirmed Recovered 13 3/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 14 3/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 15 3/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 16 3/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 17 6/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 18 9/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 19 9/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 20 9/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 21 9/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 22 12/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 23 12/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 24 12/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 25 13/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 26 13/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 27 13/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 28 13/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 29 13/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 30 14/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 31 14/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 32 14/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 33 14/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 34 14/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 35 14/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active

