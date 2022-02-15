Omicron Response Moving Into New Phase

Monday, 14 February 2022

New Zealand is still early in its Omicron outbreak and cases will grow further. As the number of Omicron cases rise, we are adjusting our response in order to slow the spread of the virus and keep our health services and communities protected.

New Zealand will move to a new phase of its Omicron response from 11:59pm on Tuesday, 15 February 2022.

In this phase, the period of self-isolation for people who test positive for COVID-19 reduces from 14 to 10 days. The period of self-isolation for their household contacts reduces to 10 days unless they themselves test positive.

The period of self-isolation for close contacts reduces from 10 to 7 days. This will apply also to MIQ, meaning that people who are eligible to travel from Australia to New Zealand on 27 February will only have to isolate for seven days.

People should develop a plan for when they need to isolate, and identify a buddy who can drop off essential items if needed. Anyone who experiences symptoms that get worse while they’re isolating – particularly breathlessness – should call Healthline immediately.

Find out more at www.covid19.govt.nz/prepare

Close contact exemptions for critical service workers

From Wednesday, as part of the Close Contact Exemption Scheme, staff in critical service roles who are close contacts of COVID-19 cases can continue to work with regular negative tests.

Those who are asymptomatic, vaccinated and close contacts can keep going to work instead of isolating if they return a daily negative rapid antigen test (RAT).

Once an eligible business has signed up to the scheme, an employee who is a close contact without symptoms can go to a local provider such as a community vaccination clinic and get a pack of 10 RATs.

Businesses have already been preparing by completing their self-assessments to join the scheme. To find out more, see business.govt.nz.

Booster roll-out completed in all aged residential care facilities

The most important thing anyone, including seniors, can do to protect themselves and their loved ones is get boosted.

95% of people over the age of 65 have had 2 doses of the vaccine and 85% have now been boosted.

The Government is also bolstering testing of staff in aged residential care and will ensure that anyone working or living in these facilities with symptoms will be prioritised for a PCR test.

Boosters

Vaccination remains our best defence against the virus. If you’re over 18 and it’s been 3 months since your last dose, book your booster at BookMyVaccine.nz. 5-11-year old's can also now be vaccinated, and you can book their first dose at BookMyVaccine.nz

Resources

Key COVID-19 information in Te Reo Māori and over 35 other languages, plus accessible formats for the disabled community, is available from the Unite Against COVID-19 website.

Information is available in NZ Sign Language, large print & audio, easy read.

Information for Pacific peoples.

Useful posters for your workplace or community.

Financial support for individuals, whānau, foreign nationals, and businesses.

Up-to-date Alert Level information.

Case information and numbers from the Ministry of Health.

© Scoop Media

