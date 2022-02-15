News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Māori Mental Health Trust Needs Instructors

Tuesday, 15 February 2022, 7:28 pm
Press Release: Rau O Te Huia Community Trust

A Tauranga Māori mental health trust is looking for instructors who can teach traditional crafts to people struggling with mental health issues.

Kessie Kohu of Rau Ō Te Huia Community Trust, which operates from 20th Avenue, says learning traditional crafts such as weaving, flax work and carving, has a positive effect on those who are dealing with mental health problems.

The organisation is looking for craft instructors skilled in harakeke (flax work), taniko (decorative weaving), tukutuku (woven panels) and whakairo (carving) who are interested in teaching mental health whanau. It’s not as easy as teaching the usual arts students, she said.

“We find that connection with traditional crafts helps with mental wellness. It’s a slower journey for them, but so rewarding. We are trying to normalise mental health as much as possible.”

Kessie has taught te reo, literacy and numeracy, kapa haka and waiata and has worked in the mental health field for many years. The Rau Ō Te Huia whānau are well cared for and the facility is funded for nine beds and three respite beds for whānau who are finding it difficult to cope with a family member. 

Kessie Kohu

“We get referrals from Te Whare Maiangiangi, Community Mental Health, the Māori health unit at the hospital emergency department, Corrections and Health New Zealand.”

All whaiora (clients) are medicated, and receive support from psychiatrists, clinical nurses and case managers. Most also have social workers.

 Rau Ō Te Huia has benefited from the services offered by SociaLink, an umbrella organisation for social and community organisations in the western Bay of Plenty.  

“We provide wrap-around care, but the biggest challenge is finding lived-experience staff - those who have dealt with mental health issues themselves. This is what the whaiora need most of all, but it is the hardest to implement,” Kessie said.

“Mental health has always been stigmatised and marginalised, but people are now starting to relate to it better after the last couple of years with Covid. 

“Now we need a more concerted effort in providing the crafts and skills that work for our whaiora.”

Anyone with the skills to teach these crafts to those with mental health issues can contact Kessie at:  

Rau Ō Te Huia Community Trust

34 20th Avenue, Tauranga South, Tauranga 3112

Ph: 07 571 5136

Email: kessie@rauotehuia.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Rau O Te Huia Community Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 