ProCare Releases Pacific Equity Guide For General Practices

ProCare is excited to announce that it has today released “Achieving Equity for Pacific - A guide for General Practices” to equip and support practices across its network to achieve the best health outcomes for their pacific patients, their fanau (family) and the generations to come.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at ProCare says: “In New Zealand we have 22 unique island nations, all with varying values and traits. This guide is about providing general practices with a toolkit to support their Pasifika patients and will provide opportunities for practices to enhance the health and wellbeing of their Pasifika patients. As we know, a one-size-fits all approach will not be successful in addressing the needs for these communities.”

The guide gives an overview on ten different tools to connect with and understand Pacific communities, some of which include understanding Pacific values and health literacy.

Viv Pole, Senior Advisor for Pacific says: “Understanding our Pacific patients and their fanau is the first step toward forming strong relationships, making accurate diagnoses and putting together shared treatment plans that will aid understanding of health conditions and enable self-management.”

“ProCare’s commitment to equity does not stop here though - this is just the beginning of achieving equity in healthcare for Pasifika fanau. We’re looking forward to announcing some of these initiatives in the coming weeks and months, and there are also a number of community programmes and diabetes management programmes that we have underway,” she concludes.

Learn more about ProCare’s equity journey here.

