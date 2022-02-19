COVID-19 Test Delays

COVID-19 test results are taking longer to process due to an increase in demand at Community Testing Centres across the Auckland region.

Aucklanders are being told by the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) to expect delays and not to call Healthline or the laboratories to check the status of a test result.

Matt Hannant, Director of Operations at NRHCC said: “There is still high demand at community testing centres in Auckland as case numbers rise, and we do understand some people are anxious at this time.

“However, this is putting significant pressure on laboratories and means that while some results are being returned within 48 hours, an increasing number are taking up to 5 days.

“We are advising people who have not yet been notified of a result to stay home until they receive a negative result. Healthline and the laboratories are not able to provide information about test result status.

“We are asking everyone to follow the health advice and help us ensure the right people get access to testing. If you have no symptoms of COVID-19 and do not meet any other criteria, you do not need to be tested and may be turned away from testing services.”

Currently, the only people who need to be tested are those who:

have COVID-19 symptoms (e.g. a fever, new or worsening cough, sore or scratchy throat, shortness of breath, sneezing and running nose);

have had a positive Rapid Antigen Test;

are required to have a test under a mandatory testing order (e.g. a border or MIQ worker); or

have been told to get a test by a Health Official

Close contacts of someone who has COVID-19 should also be tested:

Household contacts on a 10-day isolation pathway only need to be tested on Day 8. Day 3 testing is no longer a requirement in Auckland.

Non-household close contacts on a 7-day isolation pathway only need to be tested on Day 5.

For up-to-date information on community testing centres in Auckland, visit www.covid19testing.nz.For up-to-date info on all testing locations in Auckland, visitwww.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/.

