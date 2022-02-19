News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

COVID-19 Test Delays

Saturday, 19 February 2022, 7:06 am
Press Release: NRHCC

COVID-19 test results are taking longer to process due to an increase in demand at Community Testing Centres across the Auckland region.

Aucklanders are being told by the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) to expect delays and not to call Healthline or the laboratories to check the status of a test result.

Matt Hannant, Director of Operations at NRHCC said: “There is still high demand at community testing centres in Auckland as case numbers rise, and we do understand some people are anxious at this time.

“However, this is putting significant pressure on laboratories and means that while some results are being returned within 48 hours, an increasing number are taking up to 5 days.

“We are advising people who have not yet been notified of a result to stay home until they receive a negative result. Healthline and the laboratories are not able to provide information about test result status.

“We are asking everyone to follow the health advice and help us ensure the right people get access to testing. If you have no symptoms of COVID-19 and do not meet any other criteria, you do not need to be tested and may be turned away from testing services.”

Currently, the only people who need to be tested are those who:

  • have COVID-19 symptoms (e.g. a fever, new or worsening cough, sore or scratchy throat, shortness of breath, sneezing and running nose);
  • have had a positive Rapid Antigen Test;
  • are required to have a test under a mandatory testing order (e.g. a border or MIQ worker); or
  • have been told to get a test by a Health Official

Close contacts of someone who has COVID-19 should also be tested:

  • Household contacts on a 10-day isolation pathway only need to be tested on Day 8. Day 3 testing is no longer a requirement in Auckland.
  • Non-household close contacts on a 7-day isolation pathway only need to be tested on Day 5.

For up-to-date information on community testing centres in Auckland, visit www.covid19testing.nz.For up-to-date info on all testing locations in Auckland, visitwww.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from NRHCC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 