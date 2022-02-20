News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

RATs To Be Rolled Out At Testing Centres Across Auckland

Sunday, 20 February 2022, 2:13 pm
Press Release: Northern Region Health Coordination Centre

From tomorrow, people needing a test and presenting to a community testing centre in the Auckland region may be given a rapid antigen test (RAT).

These people will be screened upon arrival by testing staff to determine which COVID-19 test is most appropriate for them.

Those who meet certain criteria will be able to test themselves at home with a RAT to get an indication of whether or not they have COVID-19. Those who test positive will then need to return to a testing centre to get a PCR test.

Matt Hannant, Director of Operations for the Northern Region Coordination Centre (NRHCC) said: “Demand on community testing centres across Auckland has remained high, and we need to conserve PCR testing capacity to support those who need it the most.

“PCR testing is the most definite method of confirming someone has COVID-19 which means ensuring the people and communities who are most affected by the Omicron outbreak have access to PCR testing resources.

“To maintain the levels of PCR testing needed, we are widening the use of RATs from tomorrow to include community testing centres. This will take the pressure off the laboratories and lessen wait times at testing sites.”

These RATs will be free under the public health response.

Currently, the only people who need to be tested are those who:

  • have COVID-19 symptoms (e.g. a fever, new or worsening cough, sore or scratchy throat, shortness of breath, sneezing and running nose);
  • have had a positive Rapid Antigen Test;
  • are required to have a test under a mandatory testing order (e.g. a border or MIQ worker); or
  • have been told to get a test by a Health Official

Close contacts of someone who has COVID-19 should also be tested:

  • Household contacts on a 10-day isolation pathway only need to be tested on Day 8. Day 3 testing is no longer a requirement in Auckland.
  • Non-household close contacts on a 7-day isolation pathway only need to be tested on Day 5.

“We understand that some people may be feeling anxious at this time, but those who have no symptoms of COVID-19 and do not meet any other criteria do not need to be tested and may be turned away from testing services.

“We thank Aucklanders for their understanding and help in ensuring testing resources are prioritised for those who need timely access to them.”

For up-to-date information on community testing centres in Auckland, visit www.covid19testing.nz.For up-to-date info on all testing locations in Auckland, visitwww.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/.

