News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

‘Water Only’ Call To Fill Policy Gap On Sugary Drinks

Monday, 21 February 2022, 11:45 am
Press Release: University of Auckland

Water is fast becoming New Zealand’s greatest asset but its value to child health is being undermined by poor and leaky policy. Associate Professor Bodo Lang, from the Faculty of Business and Economics, explains that despite nearly two decades of Government and industry accord, most New Zealand school children are exposed continuously to a product with devastating effects and well-documented long-term health and economic consequences.

Water is fast becoming New Zealand’s greatest asset but its value to child health is being undermined by poor and leaky policy.
Authors of a paper on drinks policies, published this week in the Australian and New Zealand Journal of Public Health, are calling for 2022 as the year for ‘Water Only’ in New Zealand’s primary and intermediate schools.
Associate Professor Bodo Lang, from the Faculty of Business and Economics, explains that despite nearly two decades of Government and industry accord, most New Zealand school children are exposed continuously to a product with devastating effects and well-documented long-term health and economic consequences.
“This product is sugary drink.”
“We believe there is scope for the Government to develop and implement an enduring and actionable policy to ‘do no harm’. That is ‘Water Only’ from 2022 for primary and intermediate schools. We also urge high schools to become ‘Sugary Drink Free’ at the same time.”
The researchers show measures to restrict sugar drinks in schools are plagued by supply chain loopholes and product definition.
“Through our research, we can see that industry and Ministry agreements are easily circumvented. For instance, while large manufacturers and wholesalers do not engage with schools, intermediary businesses on-sell sugary drinks or purchase directly from supermarkets to bypass these same wholesalers. These businesses may even be the school canteens which are contracted out to private operators.”
“A second challenge is the popularity and supply of non-carbonated sugary drinks. Juice, flavoured milk, and sports drinks contribute to persistently high consumption levels of sugary beverages in New Zealand. Recent studies show 30 percent of primary schools, half of intermediate schools, and all high schools supply flavoured milks and juices.”
“The evidence is clear: Sugary drinks have been a public health hazard in schools for years. A water only policy for primary and intermediate schools and a zero-sugar drink mandate for high schools would be cost-effective, clear and effective measures to mitigate save ongoing health issues for New Zealand children.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 