March Is Brain Injury Awareness Month

Brain Injury Awareness Month is about shedding light on what is often an invisible injury.

Every 15 minutes a New Zealander sustains a traumatic brain injury (TBI) and almost all New Zealanders know somebody who has been affected. This campaign is about spreading awareness about brain injury.

Brain Injury NZ President Iain Watkins says people with brain Injuries are often frustrated when family and friends say things like ‘you look normal to me’. “One of the biggest problems with brain injury, whether accidental or acquired, is there is no visible outward sign that there is anything wrong. In fact to others around them, they look quite normal.”

TBIs can range from mild concussion to severe. The effects can be temporary or permanent.

As a result of concussion some people may experience emotional, behavioural, and thinking problems which can interfere with their lives. Most of these problems resolve within three months. However some of these symptoms may persist beyond this period. This is known as Post-Concussion Syndrome.

Brain Injury NZ offers support and resources to those who are affected – whether it be their own injury, or the injury of a loved one. We understand the daily struggles and the constant readjustments required, and we have the resources and links you need to begin enjoying life again! We are here to help and support you.

www.brain-injury.nz

© Scoop Media

