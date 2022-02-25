News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

More Implants Means More Celebrations Today

Friday, 25 February 2022, 9:05 am
Press Release: Southern Cochlear Implant Programme

As more and more people receive a life-changing cochlear implant and hear again, International Cochlear Implant Day today 25 February is truly something to celebrate in Aotearoa in 2022.

In last year’s Budget the Government allocated an extra $28 million over four years for adult cochlear implants. The Southern Cochlear Implant Programme (SCIP) has performed 36 adult operations since 1 July, chief executive Neil Heslop says, and is well on the way to completing this year’s total allocation of 60.

“It’s brilliant that the extra funding has enormously impacted so many people and their families already. The cochlear implant technology improves their lives immeasurably and that means there’s an excellent social, community and economic return on the Government’s investment,” Neil says.

“On International Cochlear Implant Day it’s particularly important to acknowledge how the extra funding will transform the lives of many more profoundly deaf people in months and years to come,” he says.

Bruce Phillips from Pātea in Taranaki received his cochlear implant on 16 November, 2021, a day he will always remember. He had been on the waiting list for the surgery for three years.

“It’s life-changing and a blessing – bloody marvellous really,” the retired greenkeeper says.

“When I was deaf I limited what I did socially as I could not understand what people were saying. While I accepted that, it was tough for my family and friends,” says Bruce, who is 68 years old.

His deafness started about 20 years ago with a ringing in his ears, then he struggled to hear different sounds, then about 10 years ago he was profoundly deaf.

Now Bruce is back socialising at his bowling club and golf course, and talking to his three sons and three young grandchildren on the phone.

They live in Palmerston North, New Plymouth and Queensland, so for the past decade Bruce had to make do with text messages and emails.

He’s learning to adjust to his new cochlear implant every day and has regular follow-up sessions with SCIP’s post-implant rehabilitation service.

“When the team switched my implant on human voices sounded like the Daleks on Doctor Who – really echo-ey, and high and squeaky – but I didn’t mind as I could hear again!

“I came out of the building and I could hear traffic noise, which I hadn’t heard for 18 years, and immediately I was trying to work out the bird sounds – was that a sparrow, a starling, or a myna bird?

“A couple of days later I was home and I took my dog Sadie for a walk. She’s 10 years old and I had never heard her, and I could hear her claws tap tapping along the path,” Bruce says.

“Now my brain is getting used to different voices again and people don’t sound so much like robots!”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Southern Cochlear Implant Programme on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 