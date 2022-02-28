New Zealand Ends Self-isolation For Travellers, Kiwis Able To Come Home Sooner

The Government is removing the self-isolation requirements for vaccinated travellers from Australia to New Zealand and enabling Kiwis to come here from the rest of the world sooner.

Starting from 11:59pm Wednesday 2 March, fully vaccinated New Zealand citizens, residents and other eligible travellers from Australia will no longer have to self-isolate for seven days when they arrive.

Step 2 is being brought forward. From 11:59pm on Friday 4 March, fully vaccinated New Zealand citizens, residents, and eligible travellers from the rest of the world will no longer have to self-isolate on arrival.

This means those travellers will be able to enter the country and immediately connect with family and friends, and enjoy all New Zealand has to offer.

We are able to make these changes because we have a highly vaccinated population and good public health restrictions through the COVID-19 Protection Framework.

The Government will review the timings of Steps 3 to 5.

Testing remains critical

Incoming travellers will still be required to undertake a pre-departure test before they get on a plane to New Zealand.

Travellers will also need to take a rapid antigen test (RAT) on the day they arrive in New Zealand and on Day 5/6. Travellers will receive a pack of RATs, with instructions, when they arrive. If anyone returns a positive result they will need report it and isolate for 10 days, the same period as a community case already in New Zealand.

Returnees will also be asked to follow up a positive rapid antigen test with a PCR test, so that we can run whole genome sequencing and keep tabs on any emerging variants.

For more information about travel to New Zealand see the Covid19.govt.nz website.

MIQ remains for some travellers

Managed isolation will remain for unvaccinated travellers, but MIQ capacity will be scaled back.

The border and MIQ workforce have done a phenomenal job at first keeping COVID-19 out of New Zealand and then slowing the spread once it arrived. Because of this mahi, New Zealand has one of the lowest number of deaths from COVID-19 in the world.

For more information about MIQ see miq.govt.nz

Travellers from Australia welcomed

Today we welcomed the first tranche of travellers to arrive in new Zealand under Step 1 of opening our borders.

The first flight from Sydney, a Qantas flight, arrived at Auckland International Airport arrived about 3pm afternoon, with the first Air New Zealand flight landing a couple of hours later.

It's expected 5,000 to 7,000 visitors a week will travel to New Zealand under Step 1, with numbers steadily increasing when Step 2 commences.

Boosters

The total number of people who have received boosters – including those vaccinated overseas – is 2,349,368 boosted (70.3% of those eligible) .

The numbers send a clear message: getting vaccinated will help to keep you out of hospital if you catch COVID-19 and could save your life.

Getting a booster dose provides a high level of protection against Omicron. With Omicron spreading quickly, we’re continuing to encourage every remaining eligible person to get boosted as soon as possible.

If you’re over 18 and it’s been 3 months since your second dose, book your booster at BookMyVaccine.nz. 5-11-year-olds can also now be vaccinated, and you can book their first and second dose at BookMyVaccine.nz

Resources

Key COVID-19 information in Te Reo Māori and over 35 other languages, plus accessible formats for the disabled community, is available from the Unite Against COVID-19 website.

Information is available in NZ Sign Language, large print & audio, easy read.

Information for Pacific peoples.

Useful posters for your workplace or community.

Financial support for individuals, whānau, foreign nationals, and businesses.

Up-to-date Alert Level information.

Case information and numbers from the Ministry of Health.

