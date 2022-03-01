News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Practice Plus Virtual Telehealth Service Launches….

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 10:45 am
Press Release: Practice Plus

Tū Ora Compass Health and Pinnacle Primary Health Organisations (PHOs) are delighted to have established a new telehealth after-hours service as a trusted partner for network GP practices and patients.

Launched early February, in co-design with practice teams, Practice Plus offers additional virtual access options to after-hours GP care - weekday evenings from 5-10pm and weekends 8am-8pm. The service utilises clinical resource from around the country to create additional local capacity alongside practice teams.

“The Pinnacle network has a large proportion of rural practices when compared to other PHOs in New Zealand. Offering another after-hours choice to these communities has been a key driver for us in the development of Practice Plus.” says Justin Butcher, Acting Chief Executive Pinnacle Midlands Health Network.

“We know there are a few virtual care options popping up in the market, but we wanted to create something that complimented rather than competed with a person’s own general practice. Creating a service that acts like an extension of a patients normal care team was always at the heart of this service.”

“COVID-19 has really pushed the need for telehealth services. Being able to plug in additional capacity for after-hours in the locations it’s most needed is a win for our practices and our patients,” he says.

Rolled out in tranches, the service will be be available to over 300,000 patients via 45 practices by March 2022 between Tū Ora Compass Health, Pinnacle, Te Awakairangi Health Network and Think Hauora practices; with potential to be available to around one million patients during 2022. The service is currently funded by the contributing PHO networks.

“We’ve had significant interest from within our practice network and partner organisations, with many waiting to join the service,” says Justine Thorpe Tū Ora Compass Health CEO.” We’re very pleased to see that Community Service Card holders and children are already accessing the service with the equitable pricing options available.”

Initial patient and GP feedback has been positive with Lower Hutt GP Dr Mike Haymes of Naenae Medical Centre commenting, “I’m impressed with the high standard of quality on the summary consultation notes being sent back to me on the care provided to my patients.”

