DHBs Seek Injunction To Stop Hospital Strike Untitled Release

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 7:30 pm
Press Release: District Health Boards

District Health Boards have asked the Employment Court to stop a planned strike by Allied Health workers this Friday, ahead of facilitation scheduled next week.

The nation-wide action by 10,000 PSA members could see a range of hospital, community and outpatient services* postponed during the 24-hours from 0600 am Friday 4 March to 0600 am Saturday 5 March 22.

DHB spokesperson Keriana Brooking says these are unprecedented times and patient services shouldn’t be used for bargaining leverage.

“Omicron has completely changed the normal operating environment. Infection rates have increased dramatically and so has the pressure on DHB delivered hospital and community services.

“We have facilitation with the Employment Relations Authority set down next Monday and Tuesday and we need to give that process a chance before disrupting patient services just as Omicron is peaking.

“We have asked the PSA to lift the strike notices and wanted to give them as much time as possible to consider this – now our hand has been forced and we owe it to our patients, and other health workers to try and prevent further disruption to health services if we can.

“We don’t think it’s right the strike goes ahead when the ERA has offered us a pathway to help settle these pay talks”

ERA facilitation allows an independent third party with knowledge of the sector to help the parties reach an agreement – the same process that helped settle the Nurses’ stalled pay talks last year.

Ms Brooking says pay equity is the at the heart of the strike, but it shouldn’t be bundled up with pay talks – they are completely separate processes.

“Pay Equity has its own legislation specifically designed to address issues of historic undervaluation. There is a Pay Equity claim underway for the Allied Health workforce which also involves other unions, the Government and the Ministry of Health – none of whom are part of these pay talks.

“Our offer is in line with other DHB pay settlements to Psychologists, Laboratory Scientists, Anaesthetic Technicians, Pharmacists and Dietitians - the sooner we can settle these pay talks, the sooner we can focus on the pay equity claim.”

Ms Brooking says acute and emergency services will be available during the strike. If someone does need urgent hospital care, they shouldn’t delay getting help. Where elective and other community services need to be deferred, DHBs will be notifying patients directly.

