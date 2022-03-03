News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Injunction Stops Hospital Strike

Thursday, 3 March 2022, 6:20 pm
Press Release: District Health Boards

District Health Boards have welcomed the Employment Court’s ruling to stop tomorrow’s planned strike by Allied Health workers that would have impacted a range of hospital, community and outpatient services.

DHB spokesperson Keriana Brooking says Omicron is putting extraordinary pressure on DHBs and the focus of the whole system should be on caring for patients.

“We’re glad the PSA responded to the request from the three DHBs in Tamaki Makaurau and had already called off the strike in Auckland.

“We have facilitation with the Employment Relations Authority set down next Monday and Tuesday and we’ll be focusing on that as a way to help settle these pay talks.

“The PSA has told us Pay Equity is the real concern of its members – that’s a completely separate process and our aim is to settle these pay talks so we can concentrate on that,” says Ms Brooking.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from District Health Boards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 