News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Vaccination Pop-ups For The Whole Whānau This Weekend

Friday, 4 March 2022, 5:22 pm
Press Release: NRHCC

Aucklanders are being encouraged to head down to multiple pop-up events happening tomorrow (Saturday) to get their booster dose if they’re due, and to bring along their tamariki aged 5 to 11.

To date, more than 811,000 people have had their booster dose and close to 97,000 tamariki aged 5 to 11 have been immunised against COVID-19.

The line-up of events include the Faikava Mo’ui vaccination drive through at the Free Wesleyan Church of Tonga in Māngere, a Tamariki Time drive-through at Ormiston Senior College and the Samoa Tūtū Fa’atasi drive-through in Manuwera.

See below for further details on the weekend’s pop-up events, which can also be found at vaccinateforauckland.nz

  • Faikava Mo’ui vaccination drive through, Saturday 5 March, from 8.30pm to 5pm, Free Wesleyan Church of Tonga, 143 Favona Road, Māngere.
  • Tamariki Time drive-through, Saturday 5 March, from 9am to 3pm, Ormiston Senior College, 275 Ormiston Rd
  • Samoa Tūtū Fa’atasi drive-through, Saturday 5 March, from 9am to 7pm, Northcrest Carpark, Manuwera
  • Marlins Pop-Up, Sat 5 March, 10am - 2pm, 81 Finlayson Avenue, Clendon Park
  • Ke Mou Ma'u 'A E Mo'Ui - Event 1, Sat 5 March, 8:30am-5pm, 27 Bailey Road, Mt Wellington
  • Ōtara Flea Market Drive Through, Sat 5 March, 3pm-9pm, 20 Newbury Street, Ōtara
  • Robertson Road School Vaccination Event, Sat 5 March, 10am-2pm, 205 Roberts Road, Māngere East

People can also walk in or drive up to all community vaccination centres, and also book in with GPs and pharmacies. There are currently more than 380 vaccinating GPs and pharmacies across the city. Individual bookings are available at BookMyVaccine.nz, and bookings for two or more members of the whānau can be made by calling 0800 28 29 26.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from NRHCC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 