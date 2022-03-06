New RAT Collection Site To Open In Canterbury Tomorrow

A sixth community Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) pick up point opens tomorrow at 11am at the Christchurch Arena. Entry for RATs pick up is only from the Whiteleigh Avenue entrance to the Arena.

From Tuesday the new Christchurch Arena site will be open 7 days a week from 9am – 3pm until further notice.

It’s important that people who need RATs don’t try to enter the new Christchurch Arena collection centre via Wrights Road. That entrance is only for people coming for vaccinations. You will not be able to access the RAT pick up point from Wrights Road.

To help speed things up at all our RAT collection sites please remember to place your order for RATs before heading to a collection site – and have your order number at the ready.

Orders can be made via the online system at https://requestrats.covid19.health.nz/

or by free calling 0800 222 478 to request your RAT tests.

RATs are free for people with COVID-19 symptoms or who are a household contact or who been instructed to get tested by a healthcare professional

Critical workers who are household contacts

Border workers who are required to be tested under the Required Testing Order

The full list of Community Collection Centres for RATs in Canterbury:

Wigram COVID-19 Testing & RAT Collection Centre (35 Mustang Avenue, Wigram entry via Sioux Avenue) Drive-through only, open 10am – 3pm 7 days a week.

(35 Mustang Avenue, Wigram entry via Sioux Avenue) Drive-through only, open 10am – 3pm 7 days a week. Whānau Ora Covid-19 Testing & RAT Collection Centre (250 Pages Road, Wainoni)

Open 9am – 3:30pm, 7 days a week.

Orchard Road Covid-19 Testing & RAT Collection Centre (174 Orchard Road, Harewood) Open 9am – 4pm, 7 days a week.

(174 Orchard Road, Harewood) Open 9am – 4pm, 7 days a week. Waimakariri Covid-19 RAT Collection Centre (Waimakariri Hockey Turf, 291 Coldstream Road, Rangiora) Drive-through only, open 9am -3pm, 7 days a week.

(Waimakariri Hockey Turf, 291 Coldstream Road, Rangiora) Drive-through only, open 9am -3pm, 7 days a week. Christchurch Arena RAT Collection Centre (opens 11am – 3pm Monday 7 March, then 9am – 3pm daily from Tuesday 8 March until further notice)

(opens 11am – 3pm Monday 7 March, then 9am – 3pm daily from Tuesday 8 March until further notice) Ashburton COVID-19 Testing & RAT Collection Centre (48 South Street, Ashburton entry off Cass Street) Open 9.30am – 2.30pm, 7 days a week.

As staffing resources allow, further RAT Collection sites will be set up in other areas. Please check Healthpoint and the Canterbury DHB website for the latest information on sites and opening times, as they will change over time.

Note that you may need to wait if it’s busy. Our staff are doing their very best to provide RATs to everyone who needs them as quickly as possible. They deserve respect and kindness while they do their work.

REMEMBER TO REPORT ALL YOUR RAT RESULTS

It’s important that you report every RAT result – negative and positive - on My Covid Record website: https://mycovidrecord.health.nz/ as this helps the Ministry of Health understand the size and trends of the outbreak.

If you need a hand or would prefer to record your result over the phone, you can call 0800 222 478. Parents and caregivers can report the results for tamariki/children via the 0800 numbers. You can ask questions about the process of recording your results by emailing help@mycovidrecord.min.health.nz

The Ministry of Health has produced a video which outlines the process.

