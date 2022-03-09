New Waiata Released To Encourage Children And Their Families To Get Vaccinated

A new waiata has been released to encourage all our whānau to get vaccinated, including their tamariki.

Dr Seán MacPherson, Consultant Haematologist at Canterbury DHB was approached by a colleague who floated an idea about writing a song to encourage families to all get vaccinated including their tamariki. This is not the first time he has written one to promote a health message, so he was on board straight away.

“Songs are a great way to share messages, and we have a great message here. We can all protect each other, our whānau, and tamariki if we get vaccinated,” says Dr Seán MacPherson.

He collaborated with Morehu Solomon (Te Arawa, Ngati Kahungunu, Ngati Porou) who brought his expertise as an educator to the waiata and shared the message in Te Reo Māori.

“E te iwi e whakarongo mai. Kia kaha, kia toa, kia manawanui,” says Morehu Solomon.

“I’m asking everyone to listen, be strong, be firm and be big of heart. We have had it up to here with the virus. We need to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect the people we love.”

The New Zealand Army Band stepped in to provide the musical accompaniment and, in collaboration with the Burnham School kapa haka group, produced a video to bring the song to life.

Major Graham Hickman, Director of Music at the New Zealand Army Band, says he is pleased that they could play their part in sharing the message in a creative way.

“We are all part of the team. We want to see New Zealand come out of this pandemic stronger than ever because we know we worked hard to protect each other,” says Major Graham Hickman.

Dr Seán MacPherson asks people to consider their whole family, their colleagues, friends and the wider community.

“I think we all want to do the right thing. Vaccinating against COVID-19 will help minimise the impacts of COVID-19 and reduce hospitalisation so we can continue caring for the people who truly need it the most.”

The song is now published and can be shared via this link: https://fb.watch/bDMLl71bZr/

