News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New Waiata Released To Encourage Children And Their Families To Get Vaccinated

Wednesday, 9 March 2022, 3:42 pm
Press Release: Canterbury and West Coast District Health Boards

A new waiata has been released to encourage all our whānau to get vaccinated, including their tamariki.

Dr Seán MacPherson, Consultant Haematologist at Canterbury DHB was approached by a colleague who floated an idea about writing a song to encourage families to all get vaccinated including their tamariki. This is not the first time he has written one to promote a health message, so he was on board straight away.

“Songs are a great way to share messages, and we have a great message here. We can all protect each other, our whānau, and tamariki if we get vaccinated,” says Dr Seán MacPherson.

He collaborated with Morehu Solomon (Te Arawa, Ngati Kahungunu, Ngati Porou) who brought his expertise as an educator to the waiata and shared the message in Te Reo Māori.

“E te iwi e whakarongo mai. Kia kaha, kia toa, kia manawanui,” says Morehu Solomon.

“I’m asking everyone to listen, be strong, be firm and be big of heart. We have had it up to here with the virus. We need to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect the people we love.”

The New Zealand Army Band stepped in to provide the musical accompaniment and, in collaboration with the Burnham School kapa haka group, produced a video to bring the song to life.

Major Graham Hickman, Director of Music at the New Zealand Army Band, says he is pleased that they could play their part in sharing the message in a creative way.

“We are all part of the team. We want to see New Zealand come out of this pandemic stronger than ever because we know we worked hard to protect each other,” says Major Graham Hickman.

Dr Seán MacPherson asks people to consider their whole family, their colleagues, friends and the wider community.

“I think we all want to do the right thing. Vaccinating against COVID-19 will help minimise the impacts of COVID-19 and reduce hospitalisation so we can continue caring for the people who truly need it the most.”

The song is now published and can be shared via this link: https://fb.watch/bDMLl71bZr/

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 