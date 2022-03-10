109 New Covid-19 Cases Confirmed In South Canterbury

There are 109 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Canterbury today:

Today’s cases by Territorial Local Authorities (TLA)

· Timaru District - 73

· Waimate District - 10

· Mackenzie District - 0

· Unknown – 26 (normal place of residence has not yet been identified).

Active cases in South Canterbury

· Timaru District - 578

· Waimate District - 61

· Mackenzie District – 18

· Unknown – 56

· Total active cases – 713.

Total cases recovered in 2022 – 142.

Cases in Timaru Hospital - 2.

Please note, the Ministry of Health’s daily reported cases may differ slightly from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level. This is because of different reporting cut off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their usual region of residence.

The South Canterbury DHB urges everyone in South Canterbury to be vigilant and get tested if they develop any symptoms of COVID-19, or if you are a Household Contact of a positive case.



If you complete a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) you need to report your result on My Covid Record. Log into mycovidrecord.health.nz or call 0800 222 478 and press option 3. It's important that you record the results whether it's a positive or negative result so we can keep our case numbers as accurate as possible.

If you do not have symptoms, you only need a test if you are a Household Contact of a positive case. If you are a Close Contact, but do not live with the person who has COVID-19, you do not need to get a test unless you develop symptoms.

CHANGES TO SELF-ISOLATION AND TESTING

· The isolation period for COVID-19 cases and their household contacts will be reduced from 10 to 7 days

· Household contacts will need to have a rapid antigen test at day 3 and day 7 of their isolation period. If they become symptomatic, they should also get a test, and if the result is positive, they are required to isolate for 7 days from that point

· Recovered cases will no longer need to self-isolate if they become a household contact within 90 days after having the virus. This is an increase from the current 28 days

· These changes will come into effect at 11.59pm on Friday 11 March.

WHERE TO GET RAPID ANTIGEN TESTS (RATS)

If you are showing COVID-19 symptoms or are a household contact, you can either pre-order a RAT online to collect, or go to a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) collection site.

Timaru Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) collection site and COVID-19 Testing Clinic:

· Aorangi Park, Morgans Road, Timaru (north end car park)

· Monday – Sunday

· 8am - 4.30pm.

Geraldine Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) collection site:

· Geraldine Pavilion, Geraldine Domain (entrance off Hislip Street)

· Monday - Sunday

· 8am – 12noon.

How to pre-order a RAT online through the newly launched RAT requester website:

Requesting RATs on the requester website is an easy step-by-step process. RATs can also be requested on behalf of someone else

You can order the test kits from the website (requestrats.covid19.health.nz) or by ringing 0800 222 478 (option 3) from 8am to 8pm.

You will be issued an order number and then you can then collect your RAT order from a collection site listed on Healthpoint, or have someone collect it for you.

If you live outside of Timaru or Geraldine, please visit Healthpoint to find the closest a RAT collection or testing site.

VACCINATION ADVICE



With cases escalating in the community the South Canterbury DHB is urging people who are due for their booster to get it as soon as possible in order to reduce your chance of serious illness and hospitalisation.

Everyone aged 5 years and over is eligible for free COVID-19 vaccination. Booster doses are also now available to anyone aged 18+ who had their second dose 3 month ago.

Click here for a full list of vaccination clinics in South Canterbury, including those taking walk ins. Or you can visit the Healthpoint website www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19-vaccination/south-canterbury/.

