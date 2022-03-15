News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

NZMA Welcomes Interim Māori Health Authority Funding

Tuesday, 15 March 2022, 10:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Medical Association

The New Zealand Medical Association firmly supports the Interim Māori Health Authority with full commissioning capabilities, and the new funding announced today is another step towards a health system that delivers health equity for Māori, NZMA Deputy Chair Dr Vanessa Weenink said.

"We can’t go back to how our health system has operated in the past. A one-size-fits-all model does not work – it’s exciting to see our health system will encompass more Mātauranga Māori and rongoā (healing and medicines)” Vanessa said.

“We welcome the funding for initiatives to address the social and environmental determinants of health.

“But if we’re serious about addressing the social and environmental determinants of health, one of the biggest things Government could do is set the standards for how the alcohol industry is allowed to market its products through a review of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act.

"We implore Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi to support our hard-working health professionals and the other good progress Government is making in Health, by expediting the review of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act.

"If we're going to have Māori health outcomes delivered for Māori, by Māori, we need the Māori health workforce to support it.

"Now is the time to recognise and invest in our hard-working health professionals for the important work they do to protect the health of New Zealanders. We are pleased to see funding allocated to foster the Māori health workforce.

“The devil is always in the detail and delivery with funding announcements like this. It may take a while to see the changes we’d like to with the Māori Health Authority, but the funding announced today for the Interim Māori Health Authority is a step in the right direction,” Vanessa said.

