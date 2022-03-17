New Zealand Opens To Tourists In Time For The Australian School Holidays

COVID-19 update from the New Zealand Government

Wednesday, 16 March 2022

New Zealand brings forward border re-opening

The Government today announced it was brining forward the re-opening of New Zealand's borders to coincide with the school holidays, in a move it hopes will help accelerate the recovery from COVID-19.

From 11:59pm, Tuesday 12 April, fully vaccinated Australian citizens and permanent residents will be able to travel to New Zealand by air.

Up to 5,000 international students, along with current temporary work and student visa holders from anywhere in the world with a valid visa who can still meet their requirements, will also be able to travel to New Zealand from 12 April.

Then from 11.59pm, Sunday 1 May, fully vaccinated travellers from visa-waiver countries, such as the large tourist markets of the UK, US, Japan, Germany, Korea and Singapore, will also be able to travel to New Zealand by air.

Australians and visa-waiver travellers comprised a significant volume of international arrivals pre-pandemic. Trans-Tasman travellers have historically made up 40 per cent of New Zealand's international arrivals, with around 1.5 million Australians visiting each year.

Testing remains critical

Travellers will not need to isolate on arrival, but they will still be required to have had a pre-departure test before travelling to New Zealand. That test can be a PCR test within 48 hours of departure, or supervised loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP), rapid antigen test (RAT), or a PCR test.

When they arrive in New Zealand, travellers will need to have 2 rapid antigen tests (RATs) on day 0/1 and on day 5/6.

Travellers will receive a pack of RATs, with instructions, and will need to report the results of their RAT tests. If anyone returns a positive result they will need report it and isolate for 7 days and get a PCR test.

For more information about travel to New Zealand see the Unite Against COVID website.

New tourism campaign launches in Australia

Tourism New Zealand is launching a new marketing campaign in Australia this week to build demand for travel to New Zealand.

The campaign seeks to persuade Australians that our unique landscapes, hospitality and the friendliness of Kiwis are now ‘within your wildest dreams.’

It highlights some of the most popular experiences sought out by Australian visitors, such as fine dining, jet boating, cycling through vineyards and even star gazing in a hot tub in internationally-renowned dark sky reserves.

The ski season also gets under way in June. Previously, 71 per cent of all international tourists who came to ski were Australians, generating more than $211 million in winter spending.

Boosters

The total number of people who have received boosters – including those vaccinated overseas – is 2,528,179 boosted (73% of those eligible) .

The numbers send a clear message: getting vaccinated will help to keep you out of hospital if you catch COVID-19 and could save your life.

Getting a booster dose provides a high level of protection against Omicron. With Omicron spreading quickly, we’re continuing to encourage every remaining eligible person to get boosted as soon as possible.

If you’re over 18 and it’s been 3 months since your second dose, book your booster at BookMyVaccine.nz. 5-11-year-olds can also now be vaccinated, and you can book their first and second dose at BookMyVaccine.nz

