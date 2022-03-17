Anti-Aging Turmeric Is A Must For Seniors

Turmeric has been used for over 3000 years in holistic medicine known as Ayurveda.

It is only in recent times that the western world has started to realise it’s incredible health benefits. There are now over 18000 cited and published articles, including many scientific research studies, contesting to Turmeric and its most famous compound, Curcumin’s healing properties. It is both preventative, meaning it can help you stop developing certain illnesses and curative, help to cure/control certain diseases.

Turmeric is an incredible anti-aging superfood and should be incorporated into your daily diet from any age but especially for seniors. Turmeric is an effective Antioxidant. Antioxidants are substances that protect or slow damage to your cells from free radicals. Free radicals are molecules produced when you are exposed to various pollutants, chemicals and radiation or a by-product of converting food into energy. Free radicals are known to contribute to many diseases including cancers and heart disease.

Turmeric is a safe and powerful anti-inflammatory. Science now knows that many diseases and health problems are caused by inflammation in the body. So, bringing down inflammation can help and prevent many diseases brought on by the aging process like:

Alzheimer’s – studies suggest that Turmeric helps with inflammation that contributes to the breakdown of brain cells that occur in Alzheimer’s patients. Turmeric also inhibits the formation of plaques caused by a protein called beta-amyloid. These plaques destroy synapses and is another contributor to Alzheimer’s.

Arthritis – Is a common disease usually occurring as we age. It is brought on by inflammation in the joints. Turmeric is a great natural option to bring down inflammation and also help with the pain often felt with this condition.

Heart disease – Turmeric not only helps with inflammation but also stops the development of atherosclerosis which is clogged arteries and is a major contributor to heart attacks and strokes. It also supports the health of the endothelium (blood vessel and heart membrane), regulate blood pressure and control cholesterol.

Cancers – Laboratory studies have shown that Turmeric has an anti-cancer effect. It interferes with multiple cell signaling pathways to modulate cancer development and progression. Turmeric reduces the side effects of chemo and radio therapy.

Immune Booster – Aging can reduce our own bodies immunity and the ability to fight off viruses, bacteria and infections. Not only is Turmeric antiviral, anti-fungal and anti-bacterial but also a prebiotic that helps promote the growth of healthy bacteria in our gut.

Turmeric is nutrient rich and high in Manganese, Iron, B6, Potassium and dietary fibre. Turmeric contains Curcumin but also three other Curcuminoids, Turmerones, polyphenols and sterols.

If you are starting to feel your age or want to prevent health problems in the future make sure you incorporate Turmeric into your daily diet. Turmeric and its extract, Curcumin, is not well absorbed by the body so to make better bio-available, it must be cooked to release the starches, taken with a healthy fat, as it is not water soluble and taken with Piperine, to slow conversion in the small intestine and liver.

