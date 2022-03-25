News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

One Step Closer To Addressing Generations Of Harm From Alcohol

Friday, 25 March 2022, 6:53 am
Press Release: Hapai Te Hauora

24 March 2022

Hāpai Te Hauora, the largest Maori Public Health agency in Aotearoa, commends the work that today brought unanimous support by Auckland Council to Councillor Josephine Bartley's motion to support MP Chloe Swarbricks Private Member's Bill: Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Harm minimisation) Amendment Bill.

Chief Executive Officer for Hāpai Te Hauora, Selah Hart stated "It is unprecendented that a Council put their full support behind an MP's private members bill and by doing so, Hāpai believe that Auckland Council are sending a clear message that we must take the harms of alcohol seriously, and at pace".

The motion to support the removal of the special appeals process through Local Alcohol Policies (LAP) is supported by Hāpai Te Hauora. Ms Hart says "It is unacceptable that we continue to have systems and structures that don’t give reasonable ability for local communities to advocate for less alcohol outlets, ridding their communities of this product that causes serious harm to its consumers".

According to Auckland Council "In the 10 years since the legislation passed and 7 years since the Council approved the LAP, Auckland still does not have an operational Local Alcohol policy. The LAP is still waiting a decision from the Supreme Court to see if it will hear the appeal brought by the supermarkets. Legal fees to date have been over one million dollars (for multiple pieces of advice and 8 court decisions)"

This has meant there has been little to no movement in health promotion outcomes for Alcohol Harm Minimisation in the Auckland area. Māori Public Health GM, Tara Dymus says "The removal of the special appeals process will ensure that public health organisations much like ourselves are able to push forward with much needed preventative mahi in a timely manner. Hāpai believe it will also encourage more community engagement and involvement in alcohol harm reduction processes and initiatives".

Hāpai Te Hauora are also acutely aware of the role alcohol advertising and funding within sports plays in our communities. Ms. Dymus says "We wholeheartedly support the wind-down of alcohol advertising and sponsorship within sports in Aotearoa, noting the direct and disproportionate link between rangatahi Māori and Pacific aged 11-13 and exposure to alcohol via advertising and marketing within sports". "Our communities already pay the price for alcohol harm and should not have it continuously marketed in areas of leisure and whānau focus".

As of just last week, the WAI2624 claim was heard at the Waitangi Tribunal specifically pointed at the Crowns’ failure in relation to Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder, recounting numerous ways alcohol has impacted whānau and their unborn children. "If we truly want to start unpacking the generational harm and trauma of alcohol, a full review of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act is a must. We cannot see another generation suffer at the hands of an industry without a conscience" says Ms. Hart.

Hāpai Te Hauora hope to see this Private Members Bill supported across parliament for the sake of our most impacted communities and their right to good health.

