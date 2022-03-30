Asics Experiment Reveals Just 1 Week Of Physical Inactivity Has A Similar Mental Impact As A Week Of Broken Sleep

Today, the impact of physical inactivity on our mental state has been revealed for the first time in the Mind Race[i] – an ASICS experiment in which regular exercisers paused their normal fitness routines for one week. The impact on their state of mind was found to be similar to a week of broken sleep[ii], with participants reporting a 23 per cent increase in racing thoughts.

Reassuringly, the results of ASICS’ Uplifting Minds Study[iii], involving thousands of participants from across the globe, proves it can take just 15:09 minutes of physical activity to lift our mental state – even after periods of inactivity.i

The Mind Race: just one week of inactivity significantly lowers our state of mind

Professor Brendon Stubbs, a leading researcher in movement and the mind at London’s Kings College, monitored the State of Mind[iv] scores of healthy participants[v] who agreed to pause their regular exercise routines for just one week. The results are significant with both their cognitive and emotional wellbeing being impacted. When active people stopped moving, their confidence dropped by 20 per cent; positivity fell by 16 per cent, energy levels slumped by 23 per cent and their ability to cope with stress reduced by 22 per cent.

In fact, after just one week of no exercise, participants’ overall State of Mind score dropped by an average of 18 per cent - decreasing from a high 68 out of 100 when physically active to a mediocre 55 out of 100 when they stopped exercising. The effects of this inactivity are captured in the Mind Race experiment film, following a group of study participants.

Just 15 minutes of activity can uplift our state of mind

But there is good news. Participants were monitored when they returned to their regular exercise regime and all experienced immediate improvements in their state of mind – showing how quickly the negative effects of inactivity can be reversed. Professor Brendon Stubbs also analysed data from thousands of people who participated in ASICS' ongoing Uplifting Minds Study since June 2021. The Study uses cutting edge technology to mimic EEG and capture the impact of exercise on people’s state of mind. Based on data from across sports and across regions, just 15.09 minutes of exercise can significantly impact our mental state.

Commenting on the results, Professor Brendon Stubbs said: “We know that exercise is good for our mental health but the impact of rest and restarting exercise is less clear. Now, thanks to new technology and the contribution of thousands of people, we’ve been able to pinpoint just how much exercise is needed to trigger a positive mental impact. This ASICS study helps to quantify the amount of exercise to improve mental health and make it more tangible. Taking time to rest is very important. This novel study shows that people’s wellbeing bounces back very quickly after a period of rest when people resume regular exercise again.”

Jason Niles, ASICS brand marketing manager NZ says “At ASICS we have long held the belief that a sound mind is closely linked to a sound body. We know movement is integral to a healthy mind and this new research emphasises just how important keeping active is on both our physical and mental health.

“We are always working to encourage people to be more active and move their bodies more. This year, we launched a campaign that is designed to get people to prioritise their health by adopting a 2x5 Habit - running or walking 5km, twice a week. The research from this study highlights why these habits are important and we hope to inspire more people to move with ASICS and feel the benefits on their body and mind,” concludes Niles.

For more information about Mind Race visit - https://www.asics.com/nz/en-nz/mk/sound-mind-sound-body-impact-mind-race

To be part of ASICS’ ongoing Uplifting Minds Study and see the impact of exercise on your own State of Mind, visit https://minduplifter.asics.com/

To sign up to ASICS’ 2x5 Habit, visit https://www.asics.com/nz/en-nz/2x5-habit

[i] ASICS’ Mind Race Study 2022

[ii] Comparison drawn from Soomi Lee, Naturally Occurring Consecutive Sleep Loss and Day-to-Day Trajectories of Affective and Physical Well-Being, Annals of Behavioral Medicine, 2021, DOI: 10.1093/abm/kaab055

[iii] ASICS’ Uplifting Minds Study 2021-2022

iv ASICS proprietary State of Mind score is a rating out of 100 made up of 10 emotional and cognitive metrics, including: composure, resilience, positivity, contentment, relaxation, confidence, alertness, calmness, focus and energy.

[v] Volunteers who passed the screening criteria and consented to participate. Screening criteria included: adults (age 18+), already physically active (doing more than 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise per week) and willing to stop exercising for one week with the belief it would not have a detrimental impact on their mental health.

About ASICS 2x5 Habit

The ASICS 2x5 Habit is a program designed to encourage kiwis to keep their running resolutions with a 2x5 habit - a commitment to running (or walking) 5kms twice a week. Registering to be part of the 2x5 Habit gives you access to weekly text tips, as well as a digital running toolkit with all the resources you need to start (and continue) on your running journey. There are also prizes up for grabs for those who stick at it throughout the year.

