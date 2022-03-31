Kiwi Health And Training Company Launches Innovative New Service Management Technology Platform

Nationwide Kiwi Health and First Aid Training company Life Care Consultants today announced the launch of an innovative technology platform that provides a fully integrated, end-to-end booking and reporting experience for its customers.

The bespoke platform is the result of a collaboration with award-winning software developer, Fusion5, and is a significant leap forward in health and training service management technology.

Life Care GM Operations, Jo Pennell said that the training platform has been a three-year vision for the company focused on creating a work environment that exceeds internal and external stakeholder needs. “Our platform makes the process of managing course bookings effortless for our clients, something that was essential but not easily achieved,” says Ms Pennell. “What makes this platform different is that it enables a journey from sign-in to payment that is simple, functional, fast, and considers the needs of a diverse group of users, from the person booking multiple first aid courses for nationwide enterprises through to the teacher booking themself a refresher”.

Life Care Consultants planned, collaborated, and implemented the design and development of this user-friendly, time-conscious, and tailored customer appointment portal for its public and corporate clients to schedule and manage first aid training course bookings. While a customer booking system isn’t a first for a Private Training Enterprise (PTE) in New Zealand, this system is fully integrated with the company’s already established and efficient client relationship, operational and data management system and enables users to work using the internationally renowned SMART goals time management method.

“The Life Care team strives for innovation and our business strategy is about looking ahead and innovating, particularly in the technology space,” said Ms Pennell. “We know this technology is going to change the game for our clients.”

