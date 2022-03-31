News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Health Warning Lifted For Lake Rotorua And The Ohau Channel

Thursday, 31 March 2022, 5:17 pm
Press Release: Toi Te Ora Public Health

Health warnings issued for Lake Rotorua and the Ohau Channel earlier this month have now been lifted by the local Medical Officer of Health.

Visual observations and satellite imagery provided by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council confirm that algal blooms in these areas have subsided.

Despite the lifting of the warning, the public should always be cautious for signs of algal blooms if using lakes. “Algal blooms can develop rapidly and unpredictably and can sometimes produce toxins that are harmful for people as well as animals. If the water looks discoloured, has an unusual smell, or has green or brown particles suspended in it then it is best to avoid contact with it,” says Dr Phil Shoemack, Medical Officer of Health for Toi Te Ora Public Health.

“It is important to look before you leap. If in doubt, it is best to avoid contact with the water and swim or play somewhere else,” says Dr Shoemack.

Up-to-date information on health warnings for the Bay of Plenty and Lakes districts is available through these channels:

