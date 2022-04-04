New Zealand’s Polarised About The Lifting Of Mandates

On Wednesday 23 March 2022, Prime Minister Ardern announced that New Zealand would lift most mandates, including those relating to teachers and the Police, on 4 April 2022. On the day of the announcement, 11 new COVID-19 deaths were reported and over 20,000 new community cases.

The following day, we started polling New Zealanders about this announcement. In total, n=1,001 New Zealanders, 18 years of age and over were interviewed between 24-29 March 2022. We asked two questions:

A vaccine mandate is where vaccination is compulsory. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that all COVID-19 vaccine mandates (except for health and disability, aged care, corrections and Border/MIQ workers) will be removed from April 4, 2022. How do you feel about the changes to vaccine mandates? (And measured this on a 5-point ‘happiness’ scale.)

What are your reasons for this? (And presented a list of seven possible positive and negative reasons, reflecting the conversation at the time.)

Key findings

New Zealand is polarised about the lifting of the mandates.

Over one-quarter of respondents (27%) stated they were ‘unhappy’ about the lifting of the mandates.

In comparison, 36% stated they were happy, with the difference statistically significant.

Reasons for and against the lifting of the mandates were predictable.

Those in favour of the lifting of the mandates most frequently stated this was because it meant that New Zealand could get back to some semblance of ‘normality’ (63%).

In comparison, those not in favour of the lifting of the mandates most frequently stated this was because they felt it was ‘too early to lift the mandates and we should wait until the number of cases was lower’ (76%).

Key results – ‘Happiness’ with the lifting of the mandates

Table 1 shows the level at which respondents were happy or not happy with the lifting of the mandates. This table breaks down the results by age.

As usual, the results to the two poll questions have been examined by a range of demographic variables, and the most significant differences are in terms of age. Less significant differences are apparent in terms of gender and surprisingly, region.

In the case of the regions, respondents in Auckland were slightly less ‘happy’ with the lifting of the mandates than respondents in other regions of the country. The table shows:

Younger respondents, aged 18-34, more likely to state they were ‘happy’ with the lifting of the mandates compared with older respondents, aged 55+ (44% compared with 28% respectively).

However, it should be noted that 20% of the younger age group was ‘unhappy’, whereas 28% of the older age group was ‘happy’ (and 36% ‘unhappy’).

In the case of the regions, respondents in Auckland were significantly less likely to state they were ‘very happy’ with the lifting of the mandates than respondents in other regions of the country (13% and 20% respectively).

Table 1: Percentage of respondents who state they are happy or unhappy with the lifting of the mandates – by age

Key results – Reasons for being ‘happy’ or ‘unhappy’ with the lifting of the mandates

Table 2 shows the reasons why respondents were ‘happy’ or ‘not happy’ with the lifting of the mandates. The table shows:

Those in favour of the lifting of the mandates most frequently stated this was because it meant that New Zealand could get back to some semblance of ‘normality’ (63%).

Other reasons, also frequently given by substantial numbers, included that the lifting of the mandates meant that ‘businesses and the economy in general would no longer be suffering’ (56%) and those New Zealanders who were not vaccinated ‘would no longer be ostracised’ (47%).

In comparison, those not in favour of the lifting of the mandates most frequently stated this was because they felt it was ‘too early to lift the mandates and we should wait until the number of cases was lower’ (76%).

Other reasons, also frequently given by substantial numbers, included a ‘concern for more vulnerable people such as infants and the elderly’ (68%), a ‘concern that (with the lifting of the mandates) they felt less protected’ (65%) and a concern ‘that there would be another Omicron wave as was the case overseas’ (59%).

Table 2: Reasons why respondents stated they were ‘happy’ or ‘not happy’ with the lifting of the mandates – by ‘happiness’ groups

Comment:

“Two years ago, when New Zealand first went into lockdown at the end of March 2020, we completed a special survey of New Zealanders to see how they were managing. As a result of that survey, we categorised approximately 25% as ‘worriers’ – obviously concerned at the prospect of catching COVID-19, or people close to them, and exhibiting this concern in various behaviours.

This group of worriers has stayed with us throughout the intervening period, and it is not therefore surprising to see them again in this current poll.

What is also interesting is the fact that younger people are the most positive about the lifting of the mandates. It was not that long ago (February 2022) that we were identifying this group as the group who were pulling back on going out and curtailing other behaviours because they were concerned with the impending Omicron wave.

However, overall, the jury is still out about the lifting of the mandates and only time will tell whether this has been a good or bad move.”

Research New Zealand Managing Partner, Emanuel Kalafatelis.

This survey of 1,001 respondents aged 18 years and over was conducted online, from 24-29 March 2022. The maximum margin of error is +/- 3.1 percent (at the 95 percent confidence level).

The sample has been weighted by gender and age to ensure the results are representative of the population 18 years plus based on these demographic criteria. The survey was not undertaken on behalf of any organisation, but as part of Research New Zealand’s social poll of New Zealanders’ opinions about topical issues

© Scoop Media

