News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Study Analyses Brains Of Teenage First XV Over Season, To Better Understand Concussion

Monday, 4 April 2022, 12:12 pm
Press Release: University of Auckland

Researchers at the Auckland Bioengineering Institute (ABI) are using advanced biomechanical modelling to understand the impact of concussion in a study involving teenage rugby players in the Gisborne area over the course of a season.

The study is being led by Mātai, a Medical Research Institute based in Gisborne-Tairāwhiti, which has a core focus on concussion – commonly described as mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI).
This is Matai’s first mTBI/concussion study and started last year with support from the Gisborne Boys High School First XV Rugby team. Thirty-five players across two teams were involved, and data was acquired from 11 games and 30 training sessions.
With some of the world’s most advanced brain imaging technology, players had their brains scanned at three time points: pre-, mid-, and post-season. Players who experienced head impacts had more MRI scans at different timepoints starting from 24-48 hours after the impact, up to six months post-injury.
The study involves gathering and analysing data from a range of testing modalities, including high-tech mouthguard sensors fitted for each player to monitor head knocks, a portable binocular eye-movement tracker and advanced biomechanical modelling by Dr Vickie Shim and team at the ABI. 
Using NFL data from the USA, Dr Vickie Shim, in collaboration with Mātai and a number of institutions, has developed a simulation model that can process brain injury data in a matter of minutes, rather than hours.
“Previous models required a prohibitively large amount of computational power as well as pre- and post- processing expertise that made them unrealistic for use in clinical settings,” she says. “Our new model, which combines finite element analysis with machine learning, may play an important role in developing a diagnostic tool that can predict the severity of head impacts.”
Finding a way to quantify the impact of a knock to the head (or the transfer of energy on brain tissue) is critical for understanding the mechanisms of mTBI, and to identify appropriate actions in real time, such as removing a player from the game for a certain time period to help prevent long term damage.
“The impact of concussion on the brain generally relies on subjective assessment, of the clinicians assessing them but also the person who has experienced mTBI,” says Dr Shim. “The person who has experienced it can underplay their symptoms, especially rugby players who don’t want to be excluded from the game.” 
The study is being led by Dr Samantha Holdsworth, Mātai Medical Research Institute’s Director of Research, Associate Professor at the University of Auckland, and Principal Investigator at the Centre for Brain Research (CBR), and a leading researcher in brain imaging and emerging MRI technologies.
She says the level of collaboration between multi-disciplinary experts makes this project unique. “MRI is a promising technology for detecting changes in the brain resulting from impacts to the head,” she says. “Advances in imaging technology are opening opportunities to see previously invisible damage in the brain caused by mTBI.”
“If we can increase our understanding of mTBI biomarkers (indicators of disorders or injury) by visually seeing the damage via our combination of MRI, saliva tests, eye-tracking, computer simulations, and other methods, it will enable precision medicine and we can better tailor treatment for individuals based on the type and depth of injuries in the brain, better predict the length of time required for recovery, and track recovery over time.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 