Director-General Of Health To Step Down In July

Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes has today announced the Director-General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, has chosen to step down at the end of July.

The Commissioner said Dr Bloomfield had done an outstanding job leading the Government’s health response to COVID-19 and the vaccination rollout.

Dr Bloomfield signalled with the Commissioner late last year he intended to step down before his term officially ended on 11 June 2023.

New Zealand is in a strong position because of its response to COVID-19 and its high vaccination rates. Dr Bloomfield has played a vital role in New Zealand’s success. At this stage in the Government’s COVID-19 response, and at the beginning of significant changes to the health and disability sector, Dr Bloomfield feels July is a good time to step away and have an extended break.

“Dr Bloomfield has worked tirelessly for more than two years to keep New Zealanders safe from coronavirus,” said Mr Hughes.

“Dr Bloomfield has demonstrated remarkable resilience and courage in leading the health system’s overall response to COVID-19. That response has saved lives.

“I thank Dr Bloomfield for his commitment to public service, his spirit of service to the community and his exceptional contribution to New Zealand’s COVID-19 response. I know many New Zealanders will also be thankful for the job he has done.

“Dr Bloomfield always wanted to stay until New Zealand was in a good place with coronavirus. That time is now.”

The Commissioner will appoint an acting Director-General before Dr Bloomfield finishes on 29 July 2022.

© Scoop Media

