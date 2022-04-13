News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

COVID-19 Update From The New Zealand Government: New Zealand Moves To Orange

Wednesday, 13 April 2022, 6:27 pm
Press Release: COVID-19 All of Government Response Group

From 11.59pm tonight, Wednesday 13 April, New Zealand will move to the Orange traffic light setting.

Across the country, case numbers have peaked and are trending downwards. Hospitalisations nationwide are also decreasing. These factors indicate that New Zealand can now move to Orange.

At Orange this means:

  • There are no indoor or outdoor capacity limits, but there’s extra guidance on holding safe events and we encourage those organising larger events of 500+ people to take extra precautions.
  • Face masks are still required for many indoor settings.
  • There are no changes to the 7-day self-isolation requirement, if you, or someone you live with gets COVID-19.
  • Bars and restaurants are no longer required to enforce seated and separated rules, although they can choose to keep them.

There is still Omicron in the community, and the threat of new variants arriving here is still a risk.

Everyone is urged to continue to be cautious and think about the health of others, especially those who are immunocompromised or at a higher risk of long-term health impacts from COVID-19.

Life at Orange | Unite Against COVID-19 (covid19.govt.nz)

The importance of face masks

Wearing a face mask at Orange is still important, especially with capacity limits removed.

People must wear a face mask in many indoor settings, such as on public transport, in retail premises and public facilities (excluding swimming pools). This is because next to being vaccinated and having a booster vaccination, face masks remain our best defence against COVID-19.

International research shows that wearing them can reduce new cases of the virus by as much as 53%.

This means by putting on a face mask you are contributing to lowering our case numbers, lowering the number of people in hospital, and lowering the number of deaths.

Wear a face mask | Unite against COVID-19 (covid19.govt.nz)

Vaccination progress

We continue to urge people to get vaccinated and boostered if they can and haven’t already. This helps protect you and your loved ones.

Being highly vaccinated will continue to be central to the strength and stability of our recovery.

To date, more than 95% of people aged 12 and older in New Zealand have had two vaccine doses.

People vaccinated (including those vaccinated overseas): all ethnicities (percentage of eligible people aged 12 and older: 4,055,904 first dose (96.4%); 4,005,591 second dose (95.2%); 2,603,133 boosted (72.7% of those eligible).

Contact information

Call Healthline if you have symptoms 0800 358 5453

Need to talk? For mental health help, call or text 1737

Free helpline for businesses, offering advice and access to Government business support, HR and general business advice and access to online resources and webinars.

Call 0800 500 362 for North Island, or 0800 50 50 96 for South Island.

Report issues and people or businesses not following advice to COVID-19 Compliance Centre.

Get the latest information on our website or Facebook

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from COVID-19 All of Government Response Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 