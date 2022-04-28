News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Stroke Foundations Rolls Out Free Training To Raise Awareness Of The Signs Of Stroke

Thursday, 28 April 2022, 5:10 pm
Press Release: Stroke Foundation

The Stroke Foundation of New Zealand has developed free training for community organisations as well as a free toolkit for workplaces, to help educate people on how to identify a stroke and take action to reduce harm.

Funded by Te Hiringa Hauora and the Ministry of Health, the Foundation has developed face-to-face and online training modules to be rolled out to community-based organisations about the F.A.S.T. signs of a stroke, so that they, in turn, can spread the word and educate the communities they work with.

A self-guided toolkit promoting how to identify a stroke has also been produced, that workplaces can add to their existing Health & Safety programme.

Spreading the message about the F.A.S.T. acronym is essential to reduce the impact of stroke because the simple message successfully identifies around 80% of strokes (2003). When it comes to reducing the effects of stroke, every second counts.

F stands for face drooping, A for arm weakness, S for speech difficulty and T for taking action. If any of the three signs of stroke or a combination of them are noticed, then 111 should be dialled immediately.

By empowering workplaces and community workers to identify and share the signs of stroke, the objectives of the Stroke Foundation, Te Hiringa Hauora and the Ministry of Health are to educate far and wide, to improve stroke awareness and reduce disabilities and deaths stemming from this devastating disease.

Stroke is New Zealand's leading cause of adult disability and the second-biggest single cause of death, claiming 2,000 lives every year (2018).

Using training to reduce health inequities

There will be a particular focus on promoting the workplace toolkit and training programmes to large employers and community-centric organisations that actively engage with and support Māori and Pacific communities.

In our Māori and Pacific communities, strokes occur 10 – 15 years younger than for other members of the population. This means that for Māori and Pacific people, if they survive their stroke, they live longer with the effects of stroke on their lives, and there is likely to be a greater impact on their whanau. This is a statistic that we are dedicated to reversing.

"We want to put the power back in the hands of our communities, arming them with the right information that could save the life of a loved one or a colleague, especially in our Māori and Pacific communities," says Jo Lambert, Stroke Foundation's Chief Executive.

"We are excited to support others to make a difference in their communities, working in collaboration across Aotearoa to spread the F.A.S.T. message widely. With Health and Safety practices now a priority in every workplace, we believe our new F.A.S.T. training and toolkits will complement employers’ existing health and wellbeing initiatives, with the potential to save lives and improve the health outcomes of their employees and whanau,” Lambert concluded.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Stroke Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 