Healthy Males Sought For Breast Cancer Research

New Zealand Clinical Research (NZCR) is putting put out a call for healthy males in Auckland and Christchurch to be part of two large trials researching potential new treatments for breast cancer.

The trials use male volunteers, as males are unlikely to ever need the drug in the clinical setting.

One trial is investigating a potential new biosimilar, or copy, of the breast cancer medication Trastuzumab (commonly known as Herceptin). Herceptin® is approved here and overseas for the treatment of HER2-positive cancers. While it is funded in New Zealand, it is an expensive medication and there are limitations on access. Development of a biosimilar for Herceptin would mean a greater, cheaper supply of medication.

The other trial is looking at a new way of administering breast cancer medications, Herceptin and Pertuzumab (commonly known as Perjeta) that could provide benefits to many patients.

The two trials will run at NZCR in Auckland and Christchurch and will evaluate safety and side effects, levels of drug in the blood over time and the body’s immune response to the drug.

NZCR wants males aged 18-65 who don’t take any regular medications to take part in this research project. Participants are required to stay in an NZCR unit for 2 – 4 nights and attend follow up clinic visits. Reimbursement for time and inconvenience is provided.

“We are pleased to be researching these potential advances in breast cancer treatment,” says Principal Investigator, Oncologist, Dr Chris Wynne.

“NZCR has a long history of cancer research. It is important to research potential new treatments and new ways of administering currently approved therapies.”

Dr Wynne called on males who have an interest in supporting breast cancer research to visit the NZCR website www.nzcr.co.nz or to email info@nzcr.co.nz for further information on these trials – which are nicknamed Gremlin and Mango.

“This research may well resonate with men who’ve had a family member affected by breast cancer. This is a very tangible way they can contribute to important research in the area.”

