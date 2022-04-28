News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Healthy Males Sought For Breast Cancer Research

Thursday, 28 April 2022, 5:15 pm
Press Release: NZ Clinical Research

New Zealand Clinical Research (NZCR) is putting put out a call for healthy males in Auckland and Christchurch to be part of two large trials researching potential new treatments for breast cancer.

The trials use male volunteers, as males are unlikely to ever need the drug in the clinical setting.

One trial is investigating a potential new biosimilar, or copy, of the breast cancer medication Trastuzumab (commonly known as Herceptin). Herceptin® is approved here and overseas for the treatment of HER2-positive cancers. While it is funded in New Zealand, it is an expensive medication and there are limitations on access. Development of a biosimilar for Herceptin would mean a greater, cheaper supply of medication.

The other trial is looking at a new way of administering breast cancer medications, Herceptin and Pertuzumab (commonly known as Perjeta) that could provide benefits to many patients.

The two trials will run at NZCR in Auckland and Christchurch and will evaluate safety and side effects, levels of drug in the blood over time and the body’s immune response to the drug.

NZCR wants males aged 18-65 who don’t take any regular medications to take part in this research project. Participants are required to stay in an NZCR unit for 2 – 4 nights and attend follow up clinic visits. Reimbursement for time and inconvenience is provided.

“We are pleased to be researching these potential advances in breast cancer treatment,” says Principal Investigator, Oncologist, Dr Chris Wynne.

“NZCR has a long history of cancer research. It is important to research potential new treatments and new ways of administering currently approved therapies.”

Dr Wynne called on males who have an interest in supporting breast cancer research to visit the NZCR website www.nzcr.co.nz or to email info@nzcr.co.nz for further information on these trials – which are nicknamed Gremlin and Mango.

“This research may well resonate with men who’ve had a family member affected by breast cancer. This is a very tangible way they can contribute to important research in the area.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from NZ Clinical Research on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 