News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Effective Care Planning And Communication Vital In Fundamentals Of Aged Care

Monday, 9 May 2022, 2:02 pm
Press Release: Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner

Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Rose Wall today released a report finding a rest home in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights (the Code) for not providing the fundamentals of care to an elderly man in his nineties with dementia.

The report concerns the level of care a resident of a CHT Healthcare Trust rest home received in the last ten months of his life. It highlights the importance of aged care facilities delivering the fundamentals of care to vulnerable consumers - in this case, the management of the man’s weight loss, his nutritional care planning, the monitoring of his food and fluid intake, and the communication with the man’s daughter, who held his Enduring Power of Attorney (EPOA). The failure to deliver those fundamentals meant that staff did not recognise that his condition was deteriorating and sadly he passed away.

In her report Deputy Commissioner, Rose Wall, said that effective care planning for aged-care residents is vital to capture the needs of the residents and ensure that appropriate person-centred services are provided.

Despite receiving two-yearly training, the nurses involved in the man’s care failed to think critically and adhere to the internal policies in place at the rest home.

"In my view, it is the responsibility of the rest home to ensure that its staff are aware of their obligations and are providing services consistent with accepted practice.

"While I am concerned about the lack of oversight of the man’s care plans, I am also of the view that it is the responsibility of all staff involved in a resident’s day-to-day care to be observant and alert to subtle, or not so subtle, signs of deterioration in the resident’s general condition, and be ready to escalate matters of concern," said Ms Wall.

Ms Wall also emphasised the importance of communication with the man’s EPOA at critical decision-making points. The lack of engagement with the man’s EPOA meant that the EPOA, as the legal representative, was not made aware of her father’s altering state of health, including his blood test results, and was not given the opportunity to participate in decisions relating to her father’s care.

Ms Wall recommended the rest home undertake an audit to confirm that the "Weight Loss Procedure" is being followed; provide training to all nursing staff on care planning, weight loss monitoring, and food and fluid intake. She recommended that the rest home share an anonymised summary of this case with all CHT Health Care Trust care staff (healthcare assistants and registered nurses) and consider whether its two-yearly mandatory training for registered nurses on the Nursing Council Procedures should happen more frequently. She also recommended the rest home provide a written apology to the man’s family.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 