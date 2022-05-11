Adding A Sulforaphane Supplement To Your Diet Can Boost Wellness

Including supplements like a multivitamin or Omega3 into your diet is a great way to ensure optimal health and wellness. That’s not to say that supplements can be used in place of healthy eating and exercise, but rather that they can be used to ensure that you are receiving the necessary daily allowance of important vitamins and minerals.

While the benefits of vitamins and minerals like Vitamin C and Zinc are commonly known, there are other lesser-known items that you should ensure your body has enough of. One such compound is sulforaphane, which holds valuable anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

As far as possible, try to gain sulforaphane naturally by eating fresh cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and kale. But if this is not possible, you might consider taking a sulforaphane supplement. While research is still limited, sulforaphane supplements – both in powder and pill form – have been found to be generally safe for consumption in amounts less than 150mg/kg. The most common side effects that have been reported are gas and bloating; however, as with any supplement or medication, risks for more severe side effects increase with increased dosage, so be sure to stick to the recommended amounts presented on the supplement packaging. It is also best for pregnant and lactating women to first consult with a doctor before taking any supplements, including sulforaphane.

What makes sulforaphane a particularly valuable supplement is that provisional research has linked it to reducing the potential of getting cancer as well as improving heart and kidney health. Sulforaphane has also been found to improve the wellbeing of those suffering from diabetes, potentially slow down the development of arthritis, and generally bolster the immune system.

So, if you’re looking to improve your health, it may be time to consider adding a sulforaphane supplement to your diet.

