It May Be Time To Take A Serious Look At Your Mental Health

Wednesday, 11 May 2022, 8:14 pm
Press Release: Psychology Care

Our modern world is not conducive to either mental or physical health. Even in Australia, which reports a higher quality of life and better work-life balance than many other countries around the world, the toll of modern living is clearly evident.

Technological development has played a key role in the deterioration of our general wellbeing. While we cannot deny that technological advancements have vastly improved our lives and opportunities, these advancements have come at a substantial cost. As technology has advanced, we’ve become more sedentary, commune less with nature, and have far fewer in-person interactions – all of which are vital for both our mental and physical wellbeing. Constant exposure to news, work emails, and social media further means that we never really ‘switch off’. Our inability to fully rest has resulted in increased stress and pressure, poor social interactions, isolation, depression, and anxiety. These issues have, in turn, spawned rises in various related physical health issues including insomnia, strokes, and heart disease.

As normal as we might believe our lives to be, the reality is that we need help to successfully navigate the stresses, social pressures, and absurdities so prevalent in modern life. If you are feeling stuck, angry, or constantly sad and demotivated, it may be time to visit a psychologist in Prahran. Talk therapy can do wonders to improve your coping skills and can help you recentre yourself.

As we become more aware of the interplay between social dynamics, technology, interpersonal relationships, work, and the self, with mental and physical wellness, the more evident it is that taking care of our mental health is key for longevity, contentment, and improved overall wellbeing. For these reasons, it may be time to overcome the stigma and begin to proactively seek out professional and regular mental health care.

