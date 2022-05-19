ProCare Welcomes Big Boost In PHARMAC Budget, However Is It Enough?

Leading healthcare provider ProCare has today welcomed the big boost to PHARMAC funding, being the biggest in history, however questions whether it is enough, given inflation is sitting at 6.9%.

Bindi Norwell, Group Chief Executive at ProCare says: “ProCare is pleased to see the biggest budget increase for PHARMAC in 30 years, and we hope that this will help more New Zealanders access the medication they require to live a healthy life.”

Dr Allan Moffitt, Clinical Director at ProCare says: “While we see consultation has begun for a number of proposals to fund drugs for breast and blood cancer, multiple sclerosis, hormone replacement, and HIV, we would like to see what developments occur over the next 12 to 24 months regarding additional medications to be added to the list.

“We acknowledge the great work PHARMAC does and recognise that there will always be some medicines and treatments that are not feasible to fund or secure. However, New Zealand is falling behind the rest of the world when it comes to some standard treatments for somewhat common disorders/diseases, such as trikafta for cystic fibrosis, or continuous glucose monitors for type one diabetics,” concludes Moffitt.

© Scoop Media

