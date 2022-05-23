News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Health And Disability Commissioner - We Must Do Better On Informed Consent

Monday, 23 May 2022, 10:51 am
Press Release: Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner

The Health and Disability Commissioner is deeply concerned about the findings of a study of medical students’ experiences of informed consent in patients’ treatment.

The study, published in the New Zealand Medical Journal, showed serious lapses in obtaining informed consent by medical students for sensitive examinations.

Morag McDowell, Health and Disability Commissioner says she is very disappointed this issue is continuing, noting the same issue was raised in a 2016 study.

"I will be raising this matter directly with Health New Zealand, DHBs and medical schools to reinforce message that informed consent is at the heart of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers' Rights. I will also be asking what actions will be taken in response to the study’s findings."

"Patients should be asked about the involvement of medical students in their care and their right to informed consent. Any unconsented sensitive examination is a clear breach of a patient’s rights."

Ms McDowell says a lack of clinical and ethical leadership is a system failure.

"These students have not been supported. Leadership from senior doctors and nurses must be shown in rectifying this."

"This requires positive and ethical role modelling, and students must feel empowered to question any examination if a patient has not given informed consent."

"I will be paying particular attention to people’s concerns as they raise them, and I encourage anyone who has knowledge of, or is concerned about sensitive examinations having taken place without informed consent to report their concerns to my office directly at 0800 11 22 33 or to make a complaint at www.hdc.org.nz."

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 