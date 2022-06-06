Soup-er Wellness Wednesday Popularity Extends It To Every Wednesday In June

Following the success of Soup-er Wellness Wednesday at the New Plymouth and Hāwera vaccination centres earlier this week, Taranaki DHB is extending the vaccination incentive to happen every Wednesday in the month of June.

Everyone who has a COVID-19, flu or measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination on these days at either vaccination centre will receive a nourishing cup of soup, bread and a winter wellness pack to help combat winter ills and chills.

Packs will include all sorts of helpful items, including tissues, hand sanitiser, rapid antigen tests (RATs), face masks, coffee sachets and more. Spot prizes of winter-warmer items like hot water bottles, beanies, bed socks (etc.) will also be available on these days.

Flu vaccinations are free for people at higher risk. This includes pregnant people, people aged 65 and over, Māori and Pacific people aged 55+, people under 65 with certain medical conditions and children aged 4 and under with serious respiratory illness.

There is no need to book - just walk-in to the New Plymouth Vaccination Centre (at the Baker Tilly Building at 109 Powderham Street or the Hāwera Vaccination Centre at the TSB Hub on Camberwell Road.

Alternatively, people can get their vaccinations at any of the Winter Wellness Clinics happening in communities throughout Taranaki over the coming months. Just next week there are six clinics happening in Bell Block, Uruti, Toko, Eltham, Manaia and Ōpunakē.

More information about these and future Winter Wellness Clinics can be found at www.tdhb.org.nz.

Rachel Court, Taranaki DHB Taranaki COVID-19 Vaccination Programme service lead says, " Vaccinations are a safe, easy and effective way to help you and your whānau stay well this winter. So, come on down to the Vaccinations Centres in New Plymouth and Hāwera or to our Winter Wellness Clinics around the maunga. We look forward to seeing you."

If people have any special requirements due to disability, impairment or long-term health conditions, they can email Covid.VacEnquiries@tdhb.org.nz and our staff will make arrangements to meet their needs.

© Scoop Media

