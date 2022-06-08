News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New Zealand Rugby And Le Va Collaborate To Support Mental Health And Wellbeing Amongst Pasifika

Wednesday, 8 June 2022, 10:36 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

There is no health without mental health, that’s the key message from the New Zealand Ruby (NZR) and Le Va as they officiated their partnership.

With the mental and physical wellbeing of Kiwis such an important focus, Le Va is proud to share a vision with NZR for Pasifika wellbeing and the use of evidence-based, culturally appropriate programmes to improve the health of rugby communities in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Le Va supports Pasifika families and communities to unleash their full potential by carefully designing and developing resources, tools, information, knowledge and support services for the best possible health and wellbeing outcomes.

NZR leads, grows, supports, and promotes rugby in New Zealand with programmes to enhance their players and environments off the field, including the health and wellbeing of their community.

“We work tirelessly to ignite communities with the hope of creating positive change by building connection, relationships and facilitating a voice for those navigating their mental health journey,” Le Va CEO, Denise Kingi-Uluave, said.

“That’s why we are excited to announce our collaboration with NZ Rugby to improve the wellbeing of rugby players, families and their supporters throughout Aotearoa.”

NZR Mental Health and Wellbeing Manager Nathan Price said:

“This is an important partnership for NZR and enables us as an organisation to share expertise, tools and resources in Pasifika health and wellbeing. It will be particularly helpful in areas like mental health and harm prevention, and will strengthen the work of both organisations in these important spaces.

“Both NZR and Le Va share a vision for Pasifika wellbeing, and we know this agreement will help support better outcomes for the Pasifika families and communities who are involved in our game. We really look forward to starting this work.”

