News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Call For New Zealand Specific Autism Research

Thursday, 9 June 2022, 11:32 am
Press Release: University of Canterbury

Autistic people need to be actively involved in future research and don’t want it to focus on a cure or behaviour management.

Their call comes in a just-completed study by the University of Canterbury that asked Autistic people and the autism community what specific research they would like to see in Aotearoa in the coming decade.

It’s hoped the report will inform future autism research, and funding decisions in New Zealand.

Dr Lisa Marie Emerson, a senior lecturer in Child and Family Psychology, says the study’s findings highlighted that there is not enough New Zealand specific autism research available.

“What often happens is that we take research conducted in other countries, and then apply it here. Autism research needs to be relevant to Autistic people in Aotearoa, their needs and preferences.

“A lot of funding goes to biological research about autism. But no one had asked Autistic people if this research is important or relevant to them and their lives.

“There was a clear call for understanding the health, mental health and wellbeing needs of Autistic people, and a specific understanding of the needs of the population in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“The Autistic community also told us that they did not support cure-related research, or behaviour management research.”

Dr Emerson wasn’t surprised by the key findings.

“They echo the known problems with how we currently support and accept Autistic people in our society. There is poor access to mental health supports for Autistic people, and a strong bias towards early intervention. But what about Autistic adults, and young people? There needs to be improved supports available that are accessible and relevant to Autistic people across the lifespan.”

The study identifies four broad areas identified for future research:

.

1) Determining the needs of Autistic people

2) Design, development and implementation of effective supports and services

3) Understanding the perspectives and experiences of Autistic people throughout their lives

4) Creating inclusive communities, which focus on improving the structures and environments in society, such as education and workplace settings.

A full public report of the project will be available later this year.

Lisa is establishing the Autism Research Collaborative (ARC) at the University of Canterbury, with co-investigator Associate Professor Laurie McLay. The ARC will drive for change in autism research in Aotearoa.

The collaborative will support community inclusion in its research through the Autistic Research Partnership, a group of autistic people who will influence research strategy, designs and outputs.

© Scoop Media

Find more from University of Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 