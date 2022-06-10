Cancer Support Services And Care In High Demand As Dry July Approaches

With July just around the corner, Dry July NZ Trust is asking kiwis to give up alcohol for the month to raise funds for support services and care increasingly in demand by kiwis affected by cancer.

This year three major cancer support charities will be supported by Dry July funds, and each of them is experiencing higher demand than ever for practical services to support New Zealanders going through cancer treatment.

Prostate Cancer Foundation has retained a specialist service provider to respond to the pressing need for mental health services.

has retained a specialist service provider to respond to the pressing need for mental health services. PINC & STEEL needs to deliver over 2,500 more classes per year to meet growing demand but in need of funds.

needs to deliver over 2,500 more classes per year to meet growing demand but in need of funds. Look Good Feel Better classes are in high demand, reporting a 43% increase in engagement and an 80% increase in online classes.

Look Good Feel Better, Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand and PINC & STEEL will each receive funds from the 2022 Dry July campaign. Each charity returns to the campaign as a major beneficiary, having utilised 2021 Dry July funds raised to offer specific and targeted programs that ease the burden of cancer on New Zealanders.

Dry July Campaign and Fundraising Manager Ashleigh Oliver says that while Dry July is a great opportunity to make some positive lifestyle changes, its primary purpose is to help people affected by cancer.



“We take great care to select the cancer charities that would benefit from both the funding and the prominence the campaign is able to deliver,” she says.

“It’s quite clear after recent discussions with each charity that funds are more important now than ever. The need for cancer support services and care is increasing, so we’re grateful for our generous participants and donors who exceed our fundraising expectations year-on-year.”

Prostate Cancer Foundation CEO Peter Dickens says feedback received from support groups and networks across the country identified the need for a counselling service for men and their whanau struggling with mental health along their prostate cancer journey.

“It’s long been recognised that a diagnosis of prostate cancer brings a host of challenges to the mental wellbeing and resilience of affected men,” he says.

“This is why we partnered with mental health and wellbeing provider Raise to establish a free 24/7 service to assist men in times of emotional distress.

“It’s thanks to Dry July funds that we’ve been able to create this valuable partnership, and we look forward to another successful Dry July in 2022 so we can continue to help men that may be struggling.”

After last year’s campaign, PINC & STEEL’s free rehabilitation and exercise group programmes were delivered to hundreds of New Zealanders at 35 clinics nationally out of 72 potential sites, but there is still high demand all around New Zealand.

All 72 locations could offer an oncology rehab class programme each term, which amounts to over 2,500 classes each year to support the growing demand as people struggle with long-term side effects of cancer.

Look Good Feel Better has also experienced an increase in demand for its services.

In the past year 200 classes have been delivered to more than 2,600 men and women with cancer. There’s been a 43% increase in engagement and an 80% increase in online classes with the average class size also growing by 30%.

Registrations for Dry July 2022 are now open. To sign up, sponsor a friend, join as a team or workplace please visit www.dryjuly.co.nz.

