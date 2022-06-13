News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Toni Street And Jason Reeves To Host Cancer Society Auckland Northland Yoga Event Featuring Jess Quinn

Monday, 13 June 2022, 12:31 pm
Press Release: Cancer Society

Media personalities Toni Street, Jason Reeves and Jason Tikao will host ‘Day of Yoga’ on Saturday 18 June, a charity yoga event, where 100% of funds raised will go to reducing the incidence and impact of cancer in our communities.

Both Toni and Jason Reeves have a personal connection with the Cancer Society, as Toni lost her twin brother to cancer at a young age, and Jason has also lost people close to him to cancer. A panel of speakers will include Jess Quinn, a prominent New Zealander who lost her right leg to cancer at 9 years old. Jess has used her own experiences to normalise ‘different’, connecting with thousands of people on social media every day to help inspire their own journeys.

“I am excited to be hosting this event and for the opportunity to support the amazing work the Cancer Society does every day to help New Zealanders going through a really tough time,” says Toni Street.

Jason Reeves adds, “71 New Zealanders are diagnosed with cancer every day and the Cancer Society is there for them from the very beginning. Let’s use this event to raise as much as we can for this special cause that affects us all”.

Day of Yoga participants can join live yoga sessions or host their own home session with friends, whānau or workmates. A number of yoga studios and gyms will also be hosting a Day of Yoga in support of the Cancer Society.

Cancer Society Auckland Northland CE Andrew Young says, “As with many types of complementary therapy, one of the main reasons that people with cancer use yoga is to help them cope with symptoms and side effects of treatment. We are organising this yoga event as we believe that no one should go through their cancer journey alone”.

The Cancer Society provides many services to cancer patients and their friends and whānau, whether it’s driving someone to treatment, free specialist advice and support from the time of diagnosis, during their treatment and beyond, or accommodation when undergoing treatment far from home.

All funds from Day of Yoga will go towards caring for New Zealanders with cancer, education and awareness programmes, and life-saving cancer research.

Day of Yoga begins with Sunrise Yoga at 7am, followed by Mid-morning Yoga at 10.30am and Mid-afternoon Yoga at 1.30pm. Sessions take place at the Officer’s Mess in Narrow Neck on the North Shore, Auckland.

For more information and to register, see www.cancersocietyyoga.org.nz

