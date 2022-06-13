News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Blood Donors Are The Essential Glue That Binds Together Patient Outcomes

Monday, 13 June 2022, 3:18 pm
Press Release: NZ Institute of Medical Laboratory Science

The New Zealand Institute of Medical Laboratory Science (NZIMLS) puts our full support behind National Blood Donor Week (June 13 – 19 ). The NZ Blood Service provides a critical and essential role in providing the blood products for our most vulnerable patients. Blood donations are vital to ensuring that lives are saved and quality of life is preserved for patients receiving harrowing treatments across the motu. It is a way that members of the public can give something that is the equivalent of liquid gold for those that desperately need blood products to not only survive but also to be part of the social fabric most of us take for granted.

‘Most people are probably unaware but we have medical laboratory scientists and technicians, and expert donor nurses all working together to provide this vital service for all New Zealanders’, says Terry Taylor NZIMLS president.

‘I call on members of the public to come forward and support the drive of the NZ Blood Service to recruit new donors. From my personal experience of being a plasma donor I can think of no more rewarding role to play in the health system. To have had first hand experience in my diagnostic job with some of the sickest patient’s we have, to be a donor is quite frankly the least someone in my role can do to support these vulnerable patients’, says Taylor.

The work that the NZ Blood service and in particular the role of donors to the sustainable functioning of our health system should never be underestimated. I encourage those who are thinking of coming forward to pop into their nearest donor centre or call 0800 GIVE BLOOD (0800 448 325) to do something that has a real positive outcome for the recipient of the liquid gold.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Institute of Medical Laboratory Science on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 