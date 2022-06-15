News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Stretching Towards A Cancer-free Future With Golden Yogi

Wednesday, 15 June 2022, 10:32 am
Press Release: Cancer Society

Cancer Society to host National Day of Yoga on June 18th 2022

With over 25,000 New Zealanders diagnosed with cancer every year, a focus on both our mental and physical health is important now more than ever.

Working together to educate and provide tools to help people keep themselves healthy, along with raising crucial funds, the Cancer Society is hosting a National Yoga Day on the 18th of June 2022 taught by senior teachers from Golden Yogi.

Supporters can choose to take part in the main ticketed event, which includes a guided yoga session by Golden Yogi teachers, and a wellness workshop with speakers such as Naturopath, Erin O’Hara talking about nutrition and lifestyle for cancer prevention and support, or they can host their own day of yoga event at home with friends and family to raise funds for the Cancer Society.

Naturopath and owner of Golden Yogi, Erin O’Hara says: “We are really looking forward to being a part of the Cancer Society Day of Yoga in Auckland and to help provide some health and wellbeing tools and techniques to those who attend.

There are many ways in which we can look after our mindset and our bodies during cancer treatment and prevent cancer. I’m looking forward to talking through some specific strategies to integrate into your oncology plan for those who have been diagnosed with cancer but also those who are looking at cancer prevention”.

All funds raised through Cancer Society’s Day of Yoga will go towards caring for New Zealanders with cancer, education and awareness programmes, and life-saving cancer research.

Tickets for the Cancer Society Yoga Day can be purchased via Cancer Society's website: https://www.cancersocietyyoga.org.nz/ with 100% of the funds going directly to the charity.

What: Cancer Society’s National Day of Yoga hosted by Golden Yogi & Naturopath, Erin O’Hara

Where: ‘The Officers Mess’ in Narrow Neck on the North Shore of Auckland.

Date: 18th June 2022

Tickets: $100 pp, https://www.cancersocietyyoga.org.nz/home

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Cancer Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 