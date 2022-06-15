Stretching Towards A Cancer-free Future With Golden Yogi

Cancer Society to host National Day of Yoga on June 18th 2022

With over 25,000 New Zealanders diagnosed with cancer every year, a focus on both our mental and physical health is important now more than ever.

Working together to educate and provide tools to help people keep themselves healthy, along with raising crucial funds, the Cancer Society is hosting a National Yoga Day on the 18th of June 2022 taught by senior teachers from Golden Yogi.

Supporters can choose to take part in the main ticketed event, which includes a guided yoga session by Golden Yogi teachers, and a wellness workshop with speakers such as Naturopath, Erin O’Hara talking about nutrition and lifestyle for cancer prevention and support, or they can host their own day of yoga event at home with friends and family to raise funds for the Cancer Society.

Naturopath and owner of Golden Yogi, Erin O’Hara says: “We are really looking forward to being a part of the Cancer Society Day of Yoga in Auckland and to help provide some health and wellbeing tools and techniques to those who attend.

There are many ways in which we can look after our mindset and our bodies during cancer treatment and prevent cancer. I’m looking forward to talking through some specific strategies to integrate into your oncology plan for those who have been diagnosed with cancer but also those who are looking at cancer prevention”.

All funds raised through Cancer Society’s Day of Yoga will go towards caring for New Zealanders with cancer, education and awareness programmes, and life-saving cancer research.

Tickets for the Cancer Society Yoga Day can be purchased via Cancer Society's website: https://www.cancersocietyyoga.org.nz/ with 100% of the funds going directly to the charity.

What: Cancer Society’s National Day of Yoga hosted by Golden Yogi & Naturopath, Erin O’Hara

Where: ‘The Officers Mess’ in Narrow Neck on the North Shore of Auckland.

Date: 18th June 2022

Tickets: $100 pp, https://www.cancersocietyyoga.org.nz/home

