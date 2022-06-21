Local Christchurch Charity Wins Big During National Volunteer Week

One Mother to Another, a charity which supports whānau (primarily mothers) in hospital with their sick child/ren has been named the Minister of Health’s 2022 “Community of NGO Health Service Team of the Year” at the Volunteer Health awards.

Over the past year more than 100 people have volunteered a total 3427 hours to fill, collate and create around 3500 One Mother to Another care packages which have been given to mothers and carers in seven wards of four South Island hospitals and one community support organisation.

The national recognition by the Minister of Health held at a ceremony in parliament today (20 June) is a “huge honour” says Chief Executive and charity co-founder Joy Reid.

“Volunteers are the life blood of One Mother to Another. Scores of people write beautiful hand written notes each month, others flex their muscles and help with packing the care packages, another team of needle masters whip up crocheted hearts, or knit blankets. Still more donate their business nous and big picture thinking to help us grow One Mother to Another‘s impact. There are so many skills reflected in our volunteer community and we need every one of them.”

“Many of our volunteers have received one of our care packages in the past and have now joined the team. The real life empathy they provide ensures our gifts are authentic acts of kindness and understanding.”

“This award belongs to every one of our volunteers. We couldn’t have the impact we do have without them” says Joy Reid.

It’s a big week for One Mother to Another with Joy Reid also being recognised for her personal volunteer efforts by Volunteer Canterbury.

All three of Joy’s children have spent time in hospital and she co-founded the charity in 2016 as she’s passionate about helping others in that situation. She is also determined to provide a way for others to give back to their community in a meaningful way and has developed One Mother to Another’s strong volunteer base.

One Mother to Another volunteers know their mahi makes a real difference in the lives of whānau experiencing one of the most stressful seasons of their lives.

In the words of one care package recipient when she received one - "It felt like care with aroha and dignity. I wouldn't previously had thought a note from someone I have not met before could do that. But it did. I felt seen and encouraged. Honestly thank you so much. I think your organization is amazing. And hand on heart it helped me in my darkest days." (Name withheld).

"The beautiful note made me feel like you and all the mothers like me...who had been through this before were sitting and standing with me... holding my hand.” Bron - mother.

“Recently we have had several back to back stays and as you know it can be really taxing on a mothers well being. Thank you for adding some sparkle back into my life.” - Krystal Sidon - mother

