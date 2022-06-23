Staying Well This Matariki Weekend

Hector Matthews, System Wide Operations Centre Controller, Canterbury DHB, is urging Cantabrians to connect with whānau and friends this Matariki weekend and check in that everyone is well, including up to date with health checks and vaccinations for the winter.

“Winter is always a busy time for the health and disability sector, but this season is especially challenging with COVID-19, influenza and other respiratory illnesses circulating in our community,” says Hector Matthews.

“Please stay at home if you are unwell with a cold or any other mild illness, so you don’t give it to anyone else.

“Vaccinations help protect you and others from severe illness or hospitalisation. There are still a lot of Cantabrians who are now eligible for their COVID-19 booster or need to get their flu jab who haven’t had it, so please make time this weekend or as soon as you can to get it done.

“Make sure you are winter-ready, so that you and your whānau stay healthy and well all season. This includes making sure you get any prescribed medication you need in advance. If you are heading away, make sure you pack enough of your regular medications for the duration of your holiday. It often pays to have paracetamol or Ibuprofen in the home just in case its needed.”

Remember that the spread of COVID-19 may affect your holiday plans and be prepared should this happen.

Anyone wanting health advice can contact Healthline on 0800 611 116 anytime, 24/7, for free and get the support they need and information about what to do, including self-care advice from nurses and paramedics.

If you have a mild illness, you can also check our website for more information on what to do or where to go if you are unsure. There’s specific advice on caring for someone at home with a respiratory illness or tummy bug (gastro infection).

Emergency Departments (ED) at hospitals throughout New Zealand are often very busy over the holiday weekend. Calling Healthline for advice can help keep EDs and Urgent Care facilities free for those who need emergency care.

“If your symptoms are getting worse, please seek medical care before you get too sick, whether that is from your usual healthcare provider or from our hospitals or health centres if you are really unwell,” says Hector Matthews.

“Emergency care will always be available should you need it. We encourage everyone to continue to seek the care they need when they need it.”

After-hours information, as well as a list of pharmacies and clinics open during the Matariki holiday period, can be found on Healthpoint.

Over the long weekend, the opening hours for our COVID-19 community testing centres are:

• Orchard Road COVID-19 Testing Centre, 174 Orchard Road, Harewood, Christchurch (near Airport), is open 9am – 4pm daily.

• Whānau Ora Covid-19 Testing Centre, 250 Pages Road, Wainoni, Christchurch, is open 10am – 2pm Friday 24, 9am – 3.30pm daily.

• Ashburton COVID-19 Testing Centre, 48 South Street, Ashburton (entrance off Cass Street), is open 10am – 2pm daily.

Use this link to find opening hours for RAT collection sites over the Matariki weekend. Please remember to order your RAT kits in advance through the website https://requestrats.covid19.health.nz/.

If you need to get your COVID-19 vaccination or booster, there are also a number of vaccination clinics open https://vaccinatecanterburywestcoast.nz/vaccination-clinics-over-the-public-holidays/.

