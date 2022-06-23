News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Volunteer Firefighters Respond To 63% Of Road Crashes And 55% Of All Medical Emergency Call Outs Across New Zealand

Thursday, 23 June 2022, 2:47 pm
Press Release: United Fire Brigades' Association

85% of the New Zealand’s frontline firefighters are volunteers who can be found in every NZ Community, whether remote, rural, provincial or metropolitan. At the heart of volunteerism, is a person who willingly gives of their time to serve and protect their community. New Zealand has over 11,500 volunteer firefighters who respond to emergencies across 95% of the motu.

The number of medical call outs has increased since the former New Zealand Fire Service agreed to further support St John in 2014, to a point where the number of medical call outs each year (14,969), now exceeds the number of structure and vegetation fires (9,898). Volunteer firefighters respond to over half of all medical call-outs. Most brigades co-respond with an ambulance service, however some volunteer fire brigades are also First Response Units (FRU) - meaning they are the only medical emergency service provider in their community. These FRUs are trained to an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) standard.

The United Fire Brigades Association acknowledges the psychological impact that exposure to these types of emergencies can have on brigades and individuals, we are a strong advocate for an accessible and holistic approach to mental wellbeing support and encourage the use of the FENZ provided support services available to all firefighters.

The UFBA proudly celebrates Aotearoa New Zealand as a volunteering nation and the important work carried out by volunteer firefighters for their community is held in high regard.

Additional information:

The United Fire Brigades’ Association is the largest representative organisation of firefighters in New Zealand and has been supporting fire brigades for 144 years.

The annual economic value to New Zealand Tax Payers of Volunteer firefighters, as determined in an independent report commissioned by the UFBA, is $659 million.

A 20-year analysis of all Response trends for Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s volunteer brigades(1999-2019)

- Vegetation fires, 68% volunteer;

- Road crash, 63% volunteer;

- Medical response, 55% volunteer;

- Rescue calls, 49% volunteer;

- Structure fires, 47% volunteer;

- False alarms, 28% volunteer.

We welcome calls from the media to speak on camera on this and all other fire and emergency related matters. The UFBA spokesperson for this Press Release is UFBA Board Chair, Hon. Peter Dunne, and he is available for comment on 021 569 808.

Hon. Peter Dunne was the former Department of Internal Affairs Minister responsible for Fire and Emergency NZ, and the former Minister for Ambulance services.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from United Fire Brigades' Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 