People In Lockdown Clearly Benefit From Exercise, New Study

New Zealanders are grasping to manage the impact of physical activity on covid symptoms and their perception of physical performance, fatigue and exhaustion during stay-at-home orders, Exercise NZ chief executive Richard Beddie says.

But a new global study has found physically activity is a preventative against covid, almost 40 percent less hospitalisations for people who are physically active. Exercise also helps with those who are in lock downs.

The study in the British Medical Journal calls on recommendations to be made to support physical exercise, given the clear benefits of it has in the immediate and long term for people, Beddie says.

“We need a more holistic public health response as many immunologists appear not to grasp the benefits of exercise.

“I would be so happy to have a public debate on the issue with Otago university professor Michael Baker about it.

“Today, I call on the government to work with ExerciseNZ around clear messages for activity during covid, but more significantly how physical activity is preventative and has no negative side effects.”

The Cologne Public Health Department study looked at how people who exercised during covid lockdowns benefitted.

Beddie says the study confirmed people with acute and long-term positive effects of covid clearly benefitted from exercise during lockdown.

“Physical activity is considered a protective factor for non-communicable diseases, but due to the restrictions of daily life, less physical activity was observed during the pandemic.

“The study found people who were active during quarantine felt fitter, less tired and less exhausted during this period.

“The benefits of exercise should be repeatedly emphasised during subsequent medical care, and people should be encouraged to exercise or exercise more.”

The pandemic has had an enormous impact on human life worldwide, with considerable economic, health, economic and psychosocial consequences.

“In the absence of possible therapeutic countermeasures and vaccinations that only became available in Germany at the end of 2020, various contact restrictions and curfews were imposed to protect high-risk groups and prevent an overload of the health system.

“The research showed people who exercised more during the initial covid-related restrictions had better mental health and well-being than those who did not.

“Physically inactive infected individuals had a more severe disease course of covid than active ones.“

